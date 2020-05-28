PUBG Mobile: Tribe mode leaks 

PUBG Mobile Tribe Mode

PUBG Mobile has a variety of challenges which upon completions rewards the players with exclusive in-game items like skins, outfits, and other cosmetics. Royale Pass is one of the best ways by which PUBG Mobile players can get a plethora of unique items.

The Royale Pass has 100 levels, and the players need to complete the daily and weekly to get Royale Pass Points, through which the players can increase their RP levels.

There is a new mission in week 4 of the Royale pass to eat 10 Jungle Food items in tribe mode. The challenge will reward the players with 50 RP Points upon completion.

What is Tribe Mode / Jungle Adventure in PUBG Mobile?

There is no Tribe Mode present in the game as of now. On 27th May, PUBG Mobile teased a new mode, Jungle Adventure, which will release on 1st June.

In the tweet from the picture in the tweet, two players are looking at the map of Sanhok, which is the smallest map in the game as of now (4x4 KM).

There are many leaks about the mode circulating on YouTube. These videos suggest that there are several new inclusions such as a hot air balloon and jungle food in this video.

We will have to wait till 1st June 2020, to know what Tencent games have under their sleeves.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

Season 13

Players can upgrade to Elite Pass by spending 800 UC and to Elite Pass plus by spending 1800 UC. PUBG Mobile players would have complete various challenges to get the rewards, which are present on different Royal Pass Level.