How to get free character vouchers?

PUBG Mobile offers a wide variety of skins and outfits, but it currently has only three official characters in Victor, Sara, and Carlo. The new character Andy is expected to come out on 2nd June.

Notably, all the players can claim Victor for free, whereas Sara and Carlo cost 600 and 1200 UC, respectively. It is also rumoured that Andy will cost 1200 UC. It is important to note that all the characters have their unique abilities.

The alternate way of getting these characters is the use of Character Vouchers, which can be earned from different events and can be used in place of UC to redeem the characters.

How to earn character vouchers in PUBG Mobile?

Relax and take a rest event

Players can get the character vouchers by completing the mission in Classic Mode to get the daily rewards. A toy car will be rewarded for every task which the player completes. You can earn a maximum of 5 toy cars a day.

Players are required to go to the Exchange for Rewards event to exchange these toy cars for character vouchers.

For every five toy cars, players can get 30 character vouchers. You can exchange the toy cars only thrice for these vouchers.

Players require 600 and 1200 character vouchers to unlock Sara and Carlo, respectively.

The value of each character voucher roughly translates to 1 UC. Players can also reduce the price of the characters in terms of UC by using character vouchers.

As of now, this is the primary way to attain free character vouchers, but it is expected PUBG Mobile will introduce more in the near future.

