How to contact customer support.

PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and that just underlines its mass popularity among the players. It has attracted players from across the world and has found a special place in the Indian gaming community.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Why you shouldn't break the vending machine?

However, on occasions during the game, players face major problems like that of purchases and bans while at other times, players face minor issues such as bugs and glitches in the game. To resolve the aforementioned quandaries, the players wish to contact the customer support (care) of PUBG Mobile.

Here are the ways in which you can contact the customer support of PUBG Mobile.

Ways to contact Customer care (support) in PUBG Mobile

#1 In-game support

Select Customer service

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update for Android: APK Download Link

This is one of the faster ways of communicating with customer support. All you have to do is go to the settings tab, click on the customer service option beside the log out button.

Click on the chat option on top right corner

You can have a conversation with the automated bot regarding the issues you are facing. Also, you can contact customer support if the problems aren’t solved.

Advertisement

#2 Discord Server

Official Discord Server of PUBG Mobile

There is an official discord server for PUBG Mobile. You can post the problems in the pubgm-support chat present in the support category. The official discord support staff of PUBG Mobile will be available most of the time to help you out.

You can also report the cheaters in the cheater-reports chat, which is present in the support category.

Click here to join the discord channel.

#3 Mail

You can contact the customer support via their official email address of the customer support.

Email address:- PUBGMOBILE_CS@tencentgames.com

An extensive FAQ section on the official PUBG Mobile site will answer most of the queries. You can also contact the customer support by clicking the contact option on the FAQ page. However, it is only for Korean and Japanese users.

Contact us option of PUBG Mobile site

.