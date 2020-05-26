PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version apk download link

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update was rolled out only a few weeks ago. However, PUBG Mobile has wasted no time to begin the beta testing for the next major update i.e. the 0.19.0 update. The beta servers have been opened for players around the world and is now available for download. The PUBG Mobile players can test the new features that have been implemented in the game and report any bug or glitches.

Several new features have been added to the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update, and a new map has also been added. Tencent Games have not yet revealed the name of the map, creating a massive hype among the PUBG Mobile players. For the time being, the map is named as a 'secret map'.

There are also changes in the graphic settings, as well as some features added to the layout option. A new TDM library mode is also added.

On the official PUBG Mobile India discord server, the download link is made available for all the players.

Download link – https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

How to download and install the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version?

Download the apk file from the download link mentioned above Install the application, before installation you have to enable download from unknown source option. Log in to the guest account. You can now enjoy the beta version and test the new features which are yet to be implemented in the game.

The players are advised to report the bugs and glitches to the official team they encounter in the beta version of the game. This will help the developers to fix these bugs and glitches before the official launch of 0.19.0.

The update is expected to come out just before the start of the next season.

