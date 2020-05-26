PUBG Mobile: Why you shouldn't break the vending machine?

Vending Machine

The 0.18.0 update has brought several changes to the PUBG Mobile game. The revamped version of Miramar, i.e. Miramar 2.0, that was added has several new features. Another new addition to the game is the vending machine. These machines dispense pain killers and energy drinks and require a 10-second break to dispense the next item. A 'sold' message pops up when all the energy drinks are purchased from the Vending Machine in PUBG Mobile.

In fact, there is a challenge in Week 2 of PUBG Mobile Season 13, that requires a player to collect eight drinks from the vending machine. If the player is lucky, they can hit the jackpot, and the machine dispenses eight energy drinks at the same time.

This has led to frustration among players who are not able to hit the jackpot.

In this regard, an animated video was posted on the official twitter account of PUBG. The 40-second video highlighted what happens if the players damage the vending machine.

Why should you not damage the vending machine in PUBG Mobile?

If a player tries to damage the vending machine in PUBG Mobile, there is a loud alert that will reveals the location of the player to enemy squads, which can in turn lead to ambushes. This can make it difficult for players to get out of the building unscathed.

Never lucky 🍀



Always remember to take out your frustration on the vending machine safely! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/Fps4H728ql — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 22, 2020

According to PUBG Mobile, the vending machines are spawned at restaurants, gas stations, small shops and offices, casino, motels and cafes. Players can easily find the vending machine at Los Leones and Pecado.

Another 1 minute and 43-second long video was posted on the official twitter account of PUBG Mobile that highlighted the new features of the Miramar 2.0 like sandstorm, Golden Mirado and the vending machines.