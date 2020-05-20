PUBG Mobile: Where to find vending machine?

Vending Machine

The new update of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 brought in a revamped version of a Miramar, i.e. Miramar 2.0 and a bunch of new features have been added to the map. One of them is a vending machine which is exclusive to Mad Miramar. Vending machines have been placed randomly and they are scattered across the map.

The vending machine dispenses pain killers and energy drinks. It requires a 10-second break to dispense the next item. In fact, there is also a challenge in week 2 of PUBG Mobile Season 13, which asks players to get eight energy drinks from these vending machines.

It isn't easy to locate a vending machine in a vast map like Miramar. Some of the places where the players can find the Vending machines are motels, arenas, casinos and other multi-storied buildings.

Places where you can find vending machines in Miramar in PUBG Mobile

#1 Pecado

The red dots indicate the probable locations of the vending machines.

Pecado is one of the locations where the players can find a vending machine. It is one of the few places where the machine can spawn. The region has the famous arena or boxing ring, the casino and few multi-storied buildings around it.

#2 Los Leones

The red dots indicate the probable locations of vending machine in Los Leones

There are a few blue multi-storied building in this location and these are the buildings you are more likely to find a vending machine. Remember to check the ground floor of these building properly.

According to PUBG Mobile, the vending machines will spawn at restaurants, gas stations, small shops and offices, casino, motels and cafes.

The other locations Pic Courtesy - Original Uploader

You can find the vending machines at other locations too but the aforementioned regions are the places where you are more likely to find a vending machine