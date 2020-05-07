Golden Mirado

Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0 is the latest map added to the PUBG Mobile game during its 0.18.0 Update. The map has a lot of new features like a race track, new locations and much more. But players are most excited about the stunning Golden Mirado in the Mad Miramar map.

The catch is that the beautiful Golden Mirado is spawned only at one location in the Mad Miramar map. A lot of players would look to drive this stunning car. But it is difficult to find one particular car on a large map like Mad Miramar. However, you don't need to worry!

In this article we are going to tell you the exact location where you can find Golden Mirado on the Mad Miramar map and take it for a drive.

Golden Mirado Location in Mad Miramar

First of all, download the Mad Miramar map in your game if you haven't already. Start the game, solo or with your team.

While you are on the spawn island, mark the exact location, near the Hacienda del Patron, on the map as shown in the image below :

Location on the map

After the match starts, land on the marked location where you will find a big building.

All you have to do is find the garage where the Golden Mirado will be available to be driven. Since it is spawned only at a single location, the players should reach there as quickly as possible, or someone else will take it.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update has also brought a lot of new modes and features like the Bluehole Mode, Jungle Adventure Mode, Canted Sight, etc. Players can update the game from either the Google Playstore or the iOS store.

