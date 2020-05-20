Image Via YJ Gamer

PUBG Mobile's latest 0.18.0 update has brought with it a brand new Miramar 2.0 map, which also includes a Golden Mirado and a number of Vending Machines in it.

The Vending Machines are one of the best features in this new map which allows players to collect a limited amount of energy drinks.

With a number of players interested to utilise the latest feature, in this article, we have a look at all the details of the vending machines and the best locations to find them as well.

What is Vending Machine in PUBG Mobile?

A Vending Machine in PUBG Mobile is simply a machine from which players can get up to 8 energy drinks in a single attempt. The energy drinks help gamers to boost health or hit points to the maximum if they lack Bandages or First Aid Kits.

Notably, each Vending Machine can be utilised for a fixed number of times and if a certain Machine runs out of energy drinks, players will need to find another Machine in the PUBG Mobile game.

Vending Machines are only available in Miramar 2.0 and throughout various locations on the map. Since the spawn locations for the Vending Machines are not fixed, looking out for the devices at the same location is not a viable method to collect energy drinks.

Jackpot

A jackpot is when a player gets a maximum of 8 energy drinks in one purchase from the Vending Machine.

Sold Out

A sold-out message pops up when all the energy drinks are purchased from the Vending Machine in PUBG Mobile.

Best locations for Vending Machines in PUBG Mobile

Best Vending Machine Locations

#1 Pecado Arena

#2 L-Building Near Pecado

#3 Los Leones Ofiices

#4 San Martin Restaurants

#5 El Ajahar Small Compunds

