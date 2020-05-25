PUBG Mobile unlimited health apk: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile unlimited health (Source: Gamexpro/YT)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular and competitive mobile esports titles in the world. It has attracted players from all across the world, but has found a special place in Indian psyche. The desire to be the best has led the players to do many wrong things like cheating, hacking and stream sniping. One such unethical aspect is using unlimited health mods.

For several new members in the community, they are unaware about the legality of such apk files present on various websites. However, Tencent Games has made it clear that any third party apk file is not allowed for execution during the time of play. This is a clear violation of their terms and is illegal.

What is unlimited health mod apk/hack in PUBG mobile?

Unlimited health mod is the modified version of PUBG Mobile, which gives it's user an unfair advantage since they have unlimited health. Such mods and hacks are illegal and will inevitably lead to a permanent ban.

Does the unlimited money/UC mod apk work?

Some of the smaller YouTubers claim that the unlimited money/UC mod apk works with the latest version of the game. Even if this mod works, still it is not recommended to use such a mod.

Is unlimited money/UC mod apk legal?

It is illegal to use any such cheats or mods to get an unfair advantage in the game. When the same thing was asked to the PUBGM official discord staff, the response was –

Official Discord response

The FAQ on the official site

The FAQ clearly states that changing the client file data and use of any third party program to log in the game will be punished after the cheat detection system detects it.

Hence any such use of the mod application is not allowed, not recommended and is also illegal. Players are strictly advised not to use any such mods or hacks.

This mod is a blatant cheat, and use of cheat will always lead to permanent bans.

Many videos also claim that their version of mod/hack is not detectable, has an anti-ban feature and works on the latest version of PUBG Mobile. There is no such hack, and all the players using such hacks will be banned permanently sooner or later.