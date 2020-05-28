PUBG Mobile: ESL qualified teams and seeding results

ESL India Summer Season (Source: pro.eslgaming.com)

ESL is one of the premier Esports leagues in India. The fifth edition of this prestigious league is about to start after four successful editions. PUBG Mobile, FIFA 20, and Clash of Clans are the new additions to the games.

PUBG Mobile has a huge player base in India and there can be no better time to include it. Since PUBG Mobile has been introduced for the first time, a seeding cup will be organized.

Seeding Cup

A total of 16 teams will qualify from the seeding cup to play the Master League in the summer season. Any team can register for this cup.

Format

The first two rounds of the Seeding Cup are knockout rounds. The team that gets the highest number of points wins the match and qualifies for the next round. The final round is the best of three and will determine the final seeding.

Start Date

The Seeding Cup started on 25th May 2020, with 1229 teams participating in the tournament. The next knockout stage was played on 26th May and the final best of three on 27th May.

This marked the end of the Seeding Cup, and here are the teams that have qualified for the Masters League.

Advertisement

Seeding Cup (Source: pro.eslgaming.com)

PUBG Mobile ESL Seeding Cup Results

1. ISO OFFICIAL

2. ORB Officials

3. SWAT OFFICIAL

4. Off guard

5. TEAM RAMPAGE

6. The Sinners

7. TEAM REKR

8. MAGNETIX eSports

9. bYe Official

10. GTR official

11. InCredibl3s

12. Team Strategy

13. 2EZ4xF5

14. Nexatrone eSports

15. NoExcuse

16. NAWAB

The rules and regulations for the entire tournament remain the same, except for the scoring system which will differ in case of the Seeding and Starter Cup.