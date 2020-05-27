PUBG Mobile secret map in 0.19.0 update: 5 key features

New Secret Map

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version is available for download. Players worldwide can now test the new features before they are implemented into the actual game.

The new map in the 0.19.0 beta version, that has built a lot of hype among the players, is the centre of attraction in the PUBG Mobile game. The name of the map, though, has not yet been revealed by Tencent Games.

The map is called ‘Secret Map’ as of now and is likely to be available in the next PUBG season. On that note, let us take a look at five key features of the Secret Map in PUBG 0.19.0 update.

Top 5 key features of the Secret Map in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Size

According to the famous YouTuber Powerbang, the secret map might be 2x2 km in size. This would make it the smallest map ever to be incorporated in the classic mod of the PUBG game. The number of players in the map is also expected to be lower than usual.

#2 New Vehicle – Monster Truck

Monster Truck (Source: ShubhGameri/YT)

Monster Truck is a new vehicle that is exclusive to the secret map. It can run over almost anything, even the boulders.

Though there is no engine sound for the monster truck in the beta version, it is still a very cool vehicle.

#3 Waterfall and Grass animation

Waterfall (Source: SoftwareHindi/YT)

A waterfall has been added to the PUBG game. In a specific area, grass animation has also been added. Grass animation is the movement of grass when a player moves through it.

Advertisement

#4 Terrain

New Secret Map in PUBG

The Secret Map in PUBG looks like a combination of all the four existing maps – Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok.

There are snowy mountains in one part of the map while there are deserts in another part of the map. Certain buildings in the Secret Map look similar to the buildings in Erangel map.

#5 Cave

The cave in the secret map (Source: ShubhGameri/YT)

There is a cave on the Secret Map, just like the one in Vikendi. The cave offers excellent loot to players.

There is a rumour that the Secret Map in PUBG Mobile might be called Fourex as it consists of parts of all the four maps.