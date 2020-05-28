PUBG Mobile: ESL Premiership Starter Cup format and registration link

ESL India Premiership Summer Season

A few days back, Nodwin Gaming, one of the prominent e-sport organisations in India, announced the fifth season of ESL India Premiership. Three new games were added to the said competition – PUBG Mobile, FIFA 20 and Clash of Clan.

There would be a Seeding Cup, Starter Cup, Master League and LAN finals in the summer season for the new games that have been added.

All three games have a good player base in India. However, PUBG Mobile holds a special pride of place in the Indian gaming community.

Format of the PUBG Mobile Starter Cup

PUBG Mobile

There would be two Starter Cups in the summer season of ESL India Premiership 2020. It would be played in the knockout format. The Starter Cup would be quite similar to the Seeding Cup, with the only difference being that the qualifications for it would be for the next season.

The top four teams in both the Starter Cups would qualify for the Masters League in the Fall Season. The teams that finish in the 5th-8th positions would qualify for the Masters League Playoffs.

These inputs were provided by ITACHI League Operations Executive at NODWIN Gaming / ESL India.

Start Date

The Starter Cup of the Summer Split starts on 15th June 2020 and would end on 17th June 2020.

Advertisement

Registration Link and Date:

The registrations for ESL India Premiership Summer split Starter Cup opened on 23rd May. The registrations would end on 14th June, one day before the start of the event.

Players can visit the official ESL India site to register for the Starter Cup or click on this link and do the needful.

Rules for the PUBG Starter Cup:

There is an official rule book that has been prepared for the PUBG Starter Cup. Every participant must read the rulebook before competing. The rulebook also contains information about the points scoring system in the competition.

You can find the rule book for the PUBG Starter Cup on the official site of ESL India. You can also click this link to view the said rulebook.