PUBG Mobile: Best headphones for PUBG under Rs 1000

Best Headphones for playing PUBG under Rs 1000

PUBG Mobile has found a niche in the Indian gaming community. Every player aims to reach the pinnacle. So players are always on the lookout for accessories that can enhance their game-play experience.

Audio accessories like headphones are an essential part of the PUBG game. This is because they aid the players in hearing gunfire and footsteps that can make or break a match. Thus a lot of players look out for comfortable headphones with excellent build quality.

A good gaming headphone does not necessarily mean one that burns a hole through the pocket. On that note, here are the three best headphones one can find under the range of Rs 1,000.

Three best Headphones under Rs 1,000 for PUBG Mobile

#1 Cosmic Byte H1

This headphone is one of the best in this price segment. Cosmic Byte is known for making good quality accessories in the budget segment.

The build quality of Cosmic Byte H1 is quite good, and the quality of its mic is also appreciable. One dooes not need an audio splitter for this headphone.

#2 Kotion Each GS410

Kotion Each GS410 is an excellent headphone for PUBG Mobile. Due to its soft head and ear cushions, this headphone gives great comfort to the ears and is perfect for long sessions of gaming.

The build quality of the Kotion Each GS410 is also excellent and it delivers deep bass and clear sound. Its mic is quite flexible too.

#3 JBL C100SI In-Ear Deep Bass Headphone

JBL C100SI

As the name suggests, this is an in-ear headphone with great bass.

It is lightweight, comfortable and has a sleek design. JBL C100SI comes with a noise-cancelling microphone and a one year warranty. This headphone is a good option for playing PUBG Mobile.

