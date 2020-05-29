PUBG Mobile: Which gun kills fastest?

Gun that kills fast in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is growing across the world and it is making a name for itself in the competitive Esports landscape. The player base of the renowned battle royale is increasing gradually because of the constant updates being brought to the game.

The gamers' desire to be the best at the game makes them search fervently for the best weapons. They want to find out which gun is the best in the game and how they can master it to improve their gameplay and accomplish their goal of being the premier player on the server.

For getting kills, the players tend to want to know more about the guns that kill the fastest in PUBG Mobile. Here is a look at them.

Guns that kill fastest in PUBG Mobile

#1 MK14

MK 14 with stats

MK14 is a DMR, i.e. Designated Marksman Rifle. DMRs are weapons that consist of the characteristics of ARs and Sniper Rifles. The damage of this gun is close to that of the sniper. It also has an auto mode that makes it very easy to take down an enemy, making it one of the fastest killing firearms in the game.

#2 Groza

Groza with stats

Groza is one of the best assault rifles in the game but can be only found in airdrops. This gun can has a reasonable fire rate, causes significant damage and helps the player defeat his/her enemies. If used properly, one can kill their enemies quite fast.

#3 AUG A3

AUG A3 with stats

The gun is quite rare as it is only found in airdrops. It has a high firing rate and not much recoil, enabling the player to gun down the foes quite quickly without any problem while using this Assault Rifle.

#4 AKM

AKM with stats

AKM is one of the most used guns in the game. It has high damage and assists the players in getting fast kills. However, due to the high recoil that AKM has, there are other guns which can be used to gun down the enemies quicker.

#5 M416

M416 with stats

This is one of the most used assault rifles in PUBG Mobile. M416 is quite stable compared to the other guns on the list and also has four attachment slots. However, it has a lower rate of fire in comparison to the others on the list.

This list only consists of the guns that run on auto. Sniper Rifles and Shotguns can kill the foes in 1 shot but aren’t useful in all ranges of battle. Snipers cannot be used in short range while Shotguns are quite useless in long-distance combat.