PUBG Mobile: 35 best and unique clan names

Best Clan Names for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads in Google Play store underlining it's massive player base around the world. Despite the international popularity, the game has found a special place within Indian culture. With the new player base increasing exponentially, players want to thrive to get better by joining various teams or clans.

To become better and eventually making PUBG Mobile a profession, the player has to join a team or clan. These clans often have catchy and unique names to differentiate themselves from other teams. Individual clans prefer to have a name that stands out from others, while others prefer to have a straightforward name that can be remembered by everyone.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: ESL Premiership Starter Cup format and registration link

Here is the list of 35 Cool and Unique clan names from that you can choose.

PUBG Mobile Clan Names

Unknown

Turbulence

Omega

Element

RusherZ

Advertisement

ReYeS

RotoR

F1R3

D Я

Vulpez

HSonly

Zestrong

Bounty Hunt3r

Amigos

V3ndetta

vɩp3ʀ

3Ace

flicKING

HavoK

DeifieD

T3rrOr

Xtr3me

Rebels

torpedo

Titans

WildFire

Elite

EZkill

HighImpact

RaVaGe

GetR3kt

ŠTØŔM

Dɘʌɗ

Cazador

You can also use these website to design your clan name with attractive text. Some of the sites which you can use are –

#1 Fancy Text Tool

All you have to do is enter the name and the output will be given in wide assortments of fonts

#2 Nickfinder

Using this site you can add various symbols to the existing clan name.

#3 Lingojam

It is similar to the fancy text tool but the collection of fonts is somewhat different.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Tribe mode leaks

How to change the clan name in PUBG Mobile?

The leader can change the name of the clan by purchasing the clan rename card from the clan shop.

Follow the steps given below to change the name of the clan.

#1 Go the clan shop and purchase the clan rename card using the clan points.

#2 Go to the inventory and move to the section below the emotes.

#3 Use the clan rename card.

#4 Enter the new name in the dialogue box which appears.

#5 Then Click OK

It is important to note that the leader can purchase on one clan rename card every 60 days.

To get clan points quickly, the players have to complete daily clan challenges.