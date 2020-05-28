PUBG Mobile: 35 best and unique clan names
- Here is the list of unique and cool names for clans in PUBG Mobile to attract attention.
- The in-game Leader can change the name of the clan by purchasing the clan rename card.
PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads in Google Play store underlining it's massive player base around the world. Despite the international popularity, the game has found a special place within Indian culture. With the new player base increasing exponentially, players want to thrive to get better by joining various teams or clans.
To become better and eventually making PUBG Mobile a profession, the player has to join a team or clan. These clans often have catchy and unique names to differentiate themselves from other teams. Individual clans prefer to have a name that stands out from others, while others prefer to have a straightforward name that can be remembered by everyone.
Here is the list of 35 Cool and Unique clan names from that you can choose.
PUBG Mobile Clan Names
Unknown
Turbulence
Omega
Element
RusherZ
ReYeS
RotoR
F1R3
D Я
Vulpez
HSonly
Zestrong
Bounty Hunt3r
Amigos
V3ndetta
vɩp3ʀ
3Ace
flicKING
HavoK
DeifieD
T3rrOr
Xtr3me
Rebels
torpedo
Titans
WildFire
Elite
EZkill
HighImpact
RaVaGe
GetR3kt
ŠTØŔM
Dɘʌɗ
Cazador
You can also use these website to design your clan name with attractive text. Some of the sites which you can use are –
#1 Fancy Text Tool
All you have to do is enter the name and the output will be given in wide assortments of fonts
#2 Nickfinder
Using this site you can add various symbols to the existing clan name.
#3 Lingojam
It is similar to the fancy text tool but the collection of fonts is somewhat different.
How to change the clan name in PUBG Mobile?
The leader can change the name of the clan by purchasing the clan rename card from the clan shop.
Follow the steps given below to change the name of the clan.
#1 Go the clan shop and purchase the clan rename card using the clan points.
#2 Go to the inventory and move to the section below the emotes.
#3 Use the clan rename card.
#4 Enter the new name in the dialogue box which appears.
#5 Then Click OK
It is important to note that the leader can purchase on one clan rename card every 60 days.
To get clan points quickly, the players have to complete daily clan challenges.