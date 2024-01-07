PUBG Mobile: Long-range guide (2024)

Gaining experience in long-range battles is critical in PUBG Mobile since it gives you an advantage. Learning this talent, however, can be tough for someone who doesn't play sniper regularly.

Understanding the foundations of long-range combat can dramatically improve gaming, regardless of whether you want to become a sniper or increase your accuracy from a distance.

This article will cover three important aspects to consider before engaging in long-range combat in PUBG Mobile.

Tips to master long-range fights in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Weapon selection and attachments

In PUBG Mobile's ever-changing terrain, selecting the right weapon for long-range battles is vital. As of 2024, a few notable alternatives dominate this category.

Attachments are essential for increasing your weapon's long-range capabilities. For maximum magnification, use a 4x or a 6x scope to maintain a clear line of sight on distant targets.

A compensator or a flash hider improves stability, ensuring that your projectiles stay on target throughout prolonged firing. Additionally, an angled or vertical foregrip improves weapon stabilization, giving you the precision needed for those vital long-range eliminations.

2) Positioning and map awareness

Long-distance conflicts in this battle royale game need as much strategy and location as they do precision. Keep an eye on the play zone and adjust your position as appropriate. Position yourself on upper terrain wherever feasible to acquire a better vantage point and make it more difficult for opponents to identify and hit you.

Understanding the map's layout is essential for success in long-range encounters. Learn about notable sniping locations and how to take advantage of them. Buildings, hills, and stones can all be used as cover to fire while evading retaliation. Keep an eye on the map and anticipate the play zone's movement, positioning yourself effectively to obtain the upper hand in long-range encounters.

3) Mastering bullet drop and leading shots

In PUBG Mobile, accurate long-range shooting demands a solid understanding of bullet drop and shot leading. Spend time training with each weapon to become properly acquainted with its attributes, as each has its own bullet velocity and drop rate.

To compensate for bullet drop, aim slightly above your opponent when engaging targets at a distance. This change becomes more pronounced as the distance increases, so keep your objective in mind.

Leading shots are also vital, particularly if your opponent is moving. Anticipate their movement and aim where they will be rather than where they are now to ensure your shots connect.

By mixing these components into your gameplay, you'll transform into a fearsome force in PUBG Mobile's long-range engagements, controlling the battlefield one perfect shot at a time.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.