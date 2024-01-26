5 Best ways to deal with snakes in PUBG Mobile

It's common to run into sly gamers, also called "snakes," in the competitive PUBG Mobile world. These players take a systematic and careful approach, outwitting opponents with patience and cunning. Adaptation, strategic thinking, and careful observation are all necessary while dealing with snakes.

This article will examine five excellent PUBG Mobile snake-handling techniques that players can adopt to increase their awareness, make better use of their tools and weaponry, work with friends, and modify their strategy to meet the challenge posed by these elusive enemies.

Tips to kill snakes in PUBG Mobile

1) Maintain awareness and observation skills

Snakes frequently use stealth and patience to outmaneuver their opponents. To combat this, stay extremely vigilant and sharpen your observational skills. Watch your surroundings at all times, especially in places where snakes may hide, like dense grass, shrubs, or behind rocks or trees.

Use PUBG Mobile's camera controls to constantly inspect your surroundings, especially while approaching prospective snake habitats. Listen for minor audio signals that may indicate their presence. Footsteps, rustling grass, or the sound of a weapon being loaded can reveal a snake's location.

2) Use grenades and molotov cocktails

Grenades and Molotov cocktails are handy for flushing out snakes lurking in cramped locations or behind cover. When you suspect a snake is around but can't seem to locate it, consider using a grenade or Molotov cocktail to push it out of hiding. Aim for spots where you believe the snake may be hiding, such as behind a tree or inside a building, and use the explosive force of these items to break their cover.

When utilizing explosives, exercise caution because snakes may try to avoid the blast radius by moving swiftly. Anticipate their movements and change your aim to improve your chances of striking directly. You can turn the tables on snakes by strategically using explosives and Molotov cocktails to force them out into the open, where they are more vulnerable.

3) Utilize high ground and long-range weapons

Snakes frequently prefer to confront their opponents from a distance, utilizing sniper rifles or other long-range weapons to eliminate targets without betraying their location. To combat this technique, seek high ground wherever possible and arm yourself with a long-range weapon of your own. Positioning oneself on elevated terrain can provide you with a better vantage point to see and deal with snakes before they can strike you.

When battling snakes from a distance, strive for headshots to maximize damage and boost your chances of a swift kill. Remember that snakes may try to avoid your shots by strafing or taking shelter, so be patient and wait for the right moment to take your shots. With practice and precision, you may successfully neutralize snakes from a distance and gain an advantage in combat in PUBG Mobile.

4) Coordinate with teammates

In squad-based games like Duo or Squad, collaborating with your teammates is critical for dealing with snakes successfully. Assign roles to your team members to improve efficiency and cover each other's blind spots. Designate a spotter whose primary task is to monitor the environment for snakes and provide regular reports to the rest of the crew.

Use effective communication and coordination to flush out snakes and engage them as a group. Use flanking movements and suppressive fire to pin snakes down while your colleagues move in for the kill. Working together as a team allows you to conquer the hurdles given by snakes and emerge triumphant in heated firefights.

5) Adapt and improvise in PUBG Mobile

No two snake encounters in PUBG Mobile are the same. Therefore, you must change your methods and improvise as needed. Pay attention to your opponent's tactics and modify your strategy accordingly to obtain an advantage. If a snake uses a specific hiding place or path to avoid detection, predict their movements and cut off their escape routes to trap them.

Experiment with various methods and weapon load-outs to see what works best for you in dealing with snakes. Whether you prefer a subtle, methodical approach or a more aggressive playstyle, tailor your strategy to the situation and keep your opponents guessing. Staying agile and thinking on your feet will prepare you to face any problems snakes in PUBG Mobile may throw at you.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those in the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.