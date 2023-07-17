Battlegrounds Mobile India

Top 3 loadouts for Arena mode in BGMI

By Zeeshan Khan
Modified Jul 17, 2023 19:31 IST
Loadouts to use in BGMI Arena mode
The correct loadout can be the key to dominance in the adrenaline-fueled battlegrounds of BGMI's Arena mode. Three guns stand out as popular choices among the array of weaponry available: the Groza, M416, and M24. Each of these firearms has distinct benefits and qualities on the battlefield. There is a weapon to suit every playstyle, whether you want devastating close-quarters firepower, adaptability, or lethal precision at long range.

Mastering these weapons is critical to coming out on top in the heated and cutthroat bouts of BGMI's Arena mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best BGMI loadouts to use in Arena mode

3) M24

Using M24 is a good way to start dominating in Arena mode (Image via Krafton)
The M24 is a bolt-action sniper rifle designed for long-range combat in BGMI. It deals high damage with pinpoint accuracy, allowing you to dispatch adversaries from a safe distance.

When holding precise locations or knocking out vulnerable opponents in Arena mode, having a sniper rifle like the M24 might provide a substantial advantage. It is a formidable weapon due to its capacity to take down foes with a single well-placed shot.

However, it is crucial to remember that using a sniper rifle in Arena mode demands good location and accuracy, as close-quarters fights may not allow for perfect targeting in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) M416

M416 is one of the best options to opt for as a loadout in Arena mode (Image via Krafton)
The M416 is a dependable and flexible assault rifle that works well in a variety of situations in BGMI. It strikes a nice mix between fire rate, damage, and control.

The M416's versatility shines in Arena mode, where confrontations can occur at varying ranges. It may be outfitted with a variety of attachments to improve its performance, including a tactical stock, compensator, and extended mag.

The M416 is useful in mid-range conflicts due to its controlled recoil and great accuracy, while also being proficient in close-quarters fighting. Because of its versatility, it is a popular choice among gamers that seek a well-rounded weapon in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

1) Groza

Groza is the most devastating gun to use in the BGMI arena mode (Image via Krafton)
The Groza is a lethal assault weapon that excels in close to medium-range combat in BGMI. It has a rapid rate of fire and a significant damage output. The Groza's tremendous damage per shot can rapidly remove opponents in Arena mode, where fights are generally fast-paced and close-quarters in this game.

Because of its stability and accuracy, it is ideal for spraying adversaries, especially when equipped with accessories such as a suppressor and extended magazine. Because of its versatility and lethality, the Groza is an excellent pick for aggressive playstyles in Arena mode.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
