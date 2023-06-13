5 reasons why M416 is the best assault rifle in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a vast array of firearms. Players can choose to play with more than 40 different types of weapons. However, the weapon they pick will directly influence their performance on the battlefield. Not every gun is created equal, and thus, it would not be ideal to include a random weapon in one's arsenal. Players need to practice and see what suits their play style the best.

Listed below are five reasons that make the M416 one of the best weapons in the game.

Here are 5 reasons why the M416 is the best gun in BGMI:

1) Customizability:

Be it optics or grips; this weapon can be fine-tuned to suit every player's personal preferences and play styles. This flexibility eases the learning curve when a new player picks up this gun, making it a lethal tool on the battlefield.

The best attachments to utilize the M416 to its maximum potential are:

A compensator for the muzzle- This reduces the bullet spread and recoil of the gun

An angled or half grip to minimize the horizontal recoil of the gun

A red dot as an optic- This allows players to aim at their targets better

An extended AR magazine to increase the bullet capacity of the gun

A tactical stock to improve recoil control.

As players have so many options to customize this weapon, it is revered by everyone who plays BGMI.

2) Easy to learn

The ease with which players can control an M416's stability and recoil greatly contributes to its superiority over other ARs in BGMI. This assault rifle boasts minimal recoil, allowing players to maintain steady aim even during intense firefights.

When engaging enemies at long distances, this stability results in more accurate sprays as the net bullet spread is almost negligible. The reduced recoil also facilitates quick follow-up shots, giving players an advantage in high-pressure situations.

Owing to this, the M416 is also one of the easiest weapons to master in BGMI. That said, getting used to the recoil pattern of the 4x optical scope can take some time and practice.

3) Good firing rate and muzzle velocity

The speed of the bullet leaving the muzzle of an M416 in BGMI is 780 m/s, and there is a delay of 0.086 seconds between shots. Every bullet does 41 points of damage. So, if one does the math correctly, 40 rounds in a magazine with an insanely high fire rate results in a lot of damage.

This barrage of bullets, combined with the near-zero recoil, makes this weapon an unparalleled killing machine, and players can easily outgun their enemies in any sort of sticky situation on the battlefield.

4) Abundance of 5.56mm ammunition

A key aspect of survival in BGMI is managing ammunition efficiently. The M416 shines in this regard, as it utilizes 5.56mm rounds, commonly called "Green Ammo," which are plentiful throughout any map.

This abundant ammunition availability means players can indulge in prolonged engagements without worrying about running out of bullets. The M416's ability to combine superior firepower with ammo efficiency makes it ideal for extended battles and intense firefights.

5) Versatility

The M416 comes in handy in almost any situation. One of the prime reasons why it has been so popular in BGMI since its launch is its exceptional versatility. Whether in close-quarter combat or medium- to long-range engagements, the M416’s consistency never fails on the battlefield. In seasoned hands, this gun will surely be a menace to anyone playing against it.

In the world of BGMI, where success depends on a player's weapon of choice, the M416 stands head and shoulders above the competition.

Poll : 0 votes