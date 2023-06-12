5 best BGMI guns to use in Nusa

BGMI is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royale titles in India. Aside from exciting, fast-paced gameplay, it offers various interesting features and items in the form of weapons, characters, and maps. Nusa is the latest addition to the latter. The small map accommodates 32 players per match, creating an intense battle royale experience.

Krafton has added many weapons, making it difficult for players to choose the most appropriate one to use in Nusa. This article lists the five best guns in BGMI's Nusa map to make things easier.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

M416 and the four best BGMI guns to use in Nusa

5) DP-28

The DP-28 is a great mid and long-range weapon in BGMI and can be efficiently used to kill enemies in the Nusa map, particularly in mid-range gunfights. The gun comes under the LMG category and has no room for extra attachments.

You get an excellent ammo capacity of 47 bullets per round with it. With the right sensitivity settings, you can skillfully master the DP-28 and easily destroy enemy teams. The gun also has a tripod stand enabled while you are prone, improving its accuracy and recoil control.

4) UMP45

Another effective weapon to use in BGMI's Nusa is the UMP45. The gun is a fairly powerful SMG best suited for 1v1 battles. It comes with an astonishing fire rate and high accuracy. It uses .45 ACP bullets which you can find in abundance on the map in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The weapon is outstanding in close combat, where you can easily eliminate opponents thanks to its accurate hip fire. Coming to attachments, you can use a laser sight to reduce bullet spread at close-range, an extended magazine to increase ammo capacity to 35 bullets, and a suppressor to enhance overall stealth.

3) AKM

The AKM is a considerable alternative weapon for players to utilize in Nusa. The assault rifle has a decent fire rate and explosive damage per hit. You can easily take down an opponent in 1v1 combat with 3-4 bullets. Moreover, you can switch to single-tap fire mode and use 3x or 4x scopes for better visibility that aids in mid-range and long-range fights in BGMI.

You can use two attachments in the gun, including a compensator for reducing recoil and a magazine to increase ammo capacity. Players who find it challenging to handle the AKM's recoil can opt for the Beryl M762 as it has room for extra attachments.

2) DBS

The DBS is one of the deadliest weapons for close-quarter battles in BGMI. The gun falls under the Shotgun category and is a very effective weapon. You can equip it when battling on Nusa to quickly wipe out enemy squads.

The shotgun has a significant edge in terms of ammo capacity, with 14 shells in each round. The 14-shell round is enough to wipe out an entire rival squad. Its base damage of 97 hitpoints and wide bullet spread makes it effective in short-range fights on the map.

1) M416

The M416 in BGMI is one of the most recommended weapons for players when engaging enemies in Nusa. Being a small map, most gunfights occur in close and mid-range. Thus, the M416 works well courtesy of its impressive fire rate and stability in spray transfers.

The gun has a base damage of 42 hitpoints, sufficient to eliminate many opponents. For attachments, you can use a half grip and compensator to improve recoil control, an extended quickdraw magazine for increasing ammunition capacity, and tact stock to enhance overall stability.

