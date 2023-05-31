BGMI has finally returned after a long nine months. The announcement has flared the entire gaming community with excitement as they can now play their favorite battle royale title with their friends and teammates. Krafton has added many helpful features that are very handy in enhancing the overall gaming experience and gameplay.

Sensitivity settings are one of the most significant in-game settings that allow the user to see drastic differences in his gameplay. You can customize the sensitivities for different scopes and camera angles. Now, you can even share your whole set of sensitivities with your friends with the help of a sensitivity code.

Gamers are frequently spotted searching for sensitivity codes to help them in enhancing their aim and recoil control.

Best BGMI sensitivity codes to use after unban

Sensitivity codes are a great way to quickly shift to a new set of sensitivity settings rather than changing each sensitivity which can take a lot of time. You can ask your pro teammates to send their sensitivity codes or use the codes given below to see which sensitivity settings you need to change to improve your gameplay.

Here are two of the best sensitivity codes for players to use:

7238-4196-5100-4203-274

7238-4221-1686-4885-010

However, many players might not be familiar with the process of using sensitivity codes and using them to improve gameplay. Gamers who don't know how to utilize the sensitivity codes can use the following guide:

Step 1: Open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your device.

Step 2: Head to the Settings menu and visit the Sensitivity settings.

Step 3: In the Sensitivity settings, tap on the Search icon on the lower side of the screen.

Paste your BGMI sensitivity code in the box (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Copy the codes discussed and paste them into the box.

Step 5: Now, click the Preview button to view the sensitivity settings and how much difference is with your current sensitivity settings.

Step 6: To shift to new sensitivities, you may click OK, which will change all your sensitivity settings.

You may use the Sensitivity Settings menu to share your sensitivity code with your teammates and friends in BGMI. To share the sensitivities, hit the Share to Cloud button after selecting Cloud Management from the menu. After this, you will see your sensitivity code, device type, where you can choose either mobile or tablet, and control preferences, where you can select two-finger, three-finger, and four-finger layout.

After changing to new sensitivities in BGMI, you can visit the training grounds to master them. You may practice different practice drills to improve your reflexes, accuracy, and recoil control of different weapons and scopes.

