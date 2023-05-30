5 best BGMI tips and tricks to play like a pro

Krafton has officially released its popular gaming title BGMI in the region. The game has been reintroduced nine months after Indian officials banned it in July 2022. With the title returning, gamers will be eyeing to utilize tips that will help them significantly enhance their style of play and get better. However, with the playerbase improving at shooting and concocting strategies, getting more kills and winning each match can be difficult.

This article discusses the five best tips and tricks to become a pro in BGMI.

Experience and coordination are pivotal for playing like a pro in BGMI

5) Master every weapon and utility

BGMI offers a plethora of different weapons on various maps. You are advised to master each weapon as there can be situations demanding versatility. In these scenarios, those who can use the gun more efficiently have a better chance of winning.

Krafton has also added a lot of utilities like frag and smoke grenades and healing items. These utilities are very handy in winning more matches and getting easy kills. Those who can use these utilities more effectively have better chances of getting the tag of a pro.

4) Coordinate with your teammates

Good coordination is crucial for enhancing your gameplay and becoming a pro-BGMI player. Players with good coordination can efficiently eliminate more opponents and improve their in-game stats like F/D ratio and win ratio.

For this, use the voice chat feature to exchange information about the enemy's position. Afterward, you may assess your opponent's movements and devise new plans to defeat them, get more ranking points, and move up leagues to play more competitive lobbies.

3) Customize your HUD controls

HUD controls are another important in-game setting that plays a necessary role in improving a player's overall ability. Krafton allows users to change the position of various buttons on the layout, including shoot, jump, map, and more in BGMI.

You can also shift from the default two-thumb layout to a much-improved three-finger or four-finger claw setup. These claw setups will allow you to further enhance your reflexes and recoil control over different weapons.

2) Work on your sensitivity settings

Developers have also added the option for gamers to change all the sensitivity settings for different scopes and camera angles. You can head to the in-game Settings menu and access the Sensitivity settings to customize them. You can make necessary changes to these sensitivities and will see a lot of improvement in your gameplay and recoil control.

Here are the most recommended sensitivity settings for gamers to become pro players in BGMI:

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 136-144

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 101-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 28-37

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No scope: 161-170

1st Person No scope: 121-130

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 82-93

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 42-53

4x Scope: 24-33

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

1) Gain more experience

Experience is one of the best tips for mastering BGMI and becoming a pro. With experience, you will inculcate more game nous on winning gunfights and matches. Keep playing more matches and implement new strategies which will help you gain more experience.

You can also visit the training grounds to work on your aim and accuracy by practicing different drills. You may do this by watching footage of other professional players and incorporating their gameplay tactics into your own.

