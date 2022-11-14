50 best BGMI names for boys

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most iconic titles in the battle royale genre. The game has touched the 100 million download mark on the Google Play Store and has many records to its name. The high-quality 4K graphics and immersive dynamics make the offering a fan-favorite gaming title.

BGMI also offers a wide range of customizations for players, including the ability to alter the in-game name, HUD, and sensitivity settings. This is a good thing because gamers seem to love changing their names, so they feature unique fonts and cool symbols. This article lists the top 50 best names for boys to use in BGMI.

Note: Players will get the option to set their name when they log in for the very first time.

Top 50 unique BGMI names for boys

Here is a list of the most stylish names for boys to use in BGMI:

꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂ BØØS Dⱥngeℝ͢͢͢ouຮ 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 υηκηοωη 艾 STØÑÊR 艾B!t¢h k!||€r٭ R U D R A٭ ꧁•Leͥgeͣnͫd•ᴸⁱˢᵃ꧂ 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗 •Iᴍ Nɪᴋᴀ🌝🤘🏻• Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ 69बन्दूक वाली GARIB LADKA Špicÿ Girł तात्या बिछु иαиι ραяι𓊈 𒆜MAJ𒆜𓊉I Ŋterŋatııoŋal ǷwįȠçǯzx ⚡TheƑlαsh⚡ ⓓⓞⓛⓛ父 ★खलनायक★ 父ßəʌʋtɣ Qʋɘɘŋ Ꭰ𐍂Λᴄ͢͢͢ᵘᏞ×͜× EviLDoeR× NiTeS बापッआया PSYCHO』 Dark Horse Eagle Eye Devil PluTo PsYcho KiLLer G.O.A.T. GiANt KiLLer B055 4Lph4 #SlaughTER# SplENdId MASter Omni-Man AQuAchAmp TenaciOS PheonixX buFF Guy kNIghT Storm-BreaKER The Invincible

Bonus names for players to use in BGMI

U R My Ex ᴺᴱᵂＰＵＢＧ ᴅᴏɴ’ᴛ ʟɪᴋᴇ ᴍᴇ ▄︻デK̷i̷l̷l̷e̷r̷══━一 Ｐｒｏӄɨʟʟɛʀ King Slayer Ass Fu*kr ꧁BOSS®꧂ MR. Beast Ｂｏｔӄɨʟʟɛʀ 🅃🄷🄴M͓̽A͓̽N͓̽ ꜱQᴜᴀᴅ🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁 Gang_007 Pro Team No.1 ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ꜱᴏᴜʟ ĎĔŚŤŔŐŶĔŔŚ ᴅʀᴀɢᴏɴ ɪɴᴅデⓅⓁⒶⓎⒺⓇ N͢i͢c͢e͢ Ｄｏｎ＇ｔ Ｍｅｓｓ Ｗｉｔｈ Ｍｅ ╾━╤デ╦【 ₳₭-❹❼ god ꧁•⊹٭𝙶𝚄𝙽٭⊹•꧂ ⒽⒺⒶⒹⓈⒽⓄⓉ ╾━╤S̷N̷I̷P̷E̷R̷デ╦ ᴮᴬᴮʸD̳O̳L̳L̳ ꧁༺աǟʀʀɨօʀ༻꧂ ⦑H⦒⦑u⦒⦑n⦒⦑t⦒⦑e⦒⦑r⦒ ＴＵＲＮ ＯＮ ＷＩＦＩ ᴅᴏɴᴛ…C̷R̷Y̷

Step-by-Step guide for changing name in BGMI

Krafton has made it very easy for players to change their names in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers only require a rename card to do it, and the process only takes a few seconds. One can purchase rename cards from the shop or get them from events.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing your name in BGMI:

1) Open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your smartphone.

2) Head to the inventory section and look for a rename card.

3) If you own a rename card, you can quickly tap on it to add a new name and make changes to it.

4) If you don't have a rename card, you can head to the shop. Under the treasure section, you can purchase a rename card.

5) Subsequently, you can access the rename card from the inventory.

6) Upon clicking on the rename card, you will see a new dialog box with the option to add a new name.

7) You can insert your desired in-game nickname manually or paste one from the lists provided in this article into the box.

8) After that, you can tap the 'Confirm' button to use the new name. The changes will be visible to you in a few seconds or when you restart the game.

That said, you must remember to be careful while pasting or entering nicknames in the box after using the rename card. This is because the item is priced at 180 UC, which can be expensive for many players as they cannot afford loads of UC in the game.

