Who is BGMI's GOAT player? Top 5 players of the game

BGMI was released in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 hiatus, bringing a new lease of life to millions of mobile gamers in the country. Soon after the initial launch, a massive esports scene was created as Tier-1 players participated in daily scrims and tournaments. However, much to the disappointment of everyone, the title was suspended in July 2022.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India servers already online and the esports players ready to play tournaments, arguments regarding the GOAT of the game have heated up. Hence, it is best that fans should learn about a few stars who performed brilliantly in previous BGMI esports tournaments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 BGMI players who have had an unforgettable esports career so far

5) Omega

Sahil "Omega" Jakhar impressed everyone in the Indian esports community with his leadership skills. He is currently thought of as one of the most aggressive IGLs in the community, which prompted Team SouL to include him to their lineup from Chemin Esports.

His decisive calls in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 Season 1 helped Team SouL win their third major official esports trophy and the first since the launch of the title.

Omega also led Akshat, Goblin, and Hector to multiple third-party tournament titles like Pro Warrior Cup Season 1 and Pro Warrior Cup Season 2: Conquest Round. He even led Team SouL in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

4) Goblin

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal is amongst the brightest prodigies in the BGMI esports scene. He began his BGMI Tier-1 esports journey with Team Insane Esports, but quickly established himself as a great player after joining Team SouL.

Goblin's impeccable accuracy and aggressive mentality on the battlegrounds helped him earn multiple finishes in most tournament matches. Moreover, his close-range combat skills posited him amongst the best in the community.

After consecutive wins in Pro Warrior Cup Season 1 and Pro Warrior Cup Season 2: Conquest Round, Goblin showed his prowess in Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 Season 1. He bagged multiple titles in the Grand Finals of the BMPS including the MVP title, which led pundits to believe that he is the rightful successor to Jonathan.

3) ShadowOG

Arjun "ShadowOG" Mandhalkar is a seasoned esports pro with years of experience in mobile gaming. A top-class IGL and a great assaulter, ShadowOG is a renowned name in the BGMI esports community.

Following his successful stint with Team SoloMid, ShadowOG made a controversial switch to join the crowd-favorite organization, GodLike Esports. Such is his skill that changing teams didn't affect his performance as he became a grear leader for GodLike Esports as well.

ShadowOG helped TSM emerge victorious in Skyesports Mobile Open, OR Championship - Legends Rise 2022, and Nodwin x LOCO All Stars Invitational. He also led the side to second positions in 7Sea Invitational and Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. Meanwhile, he finished second in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series with GodLike Esports.

2) Saumraj

Saumya "Saumraj" Raj is one of the most sought-after IGLs in the BGMI esports community. Since the title's initial launch in 2021, he has played for Skylightz Gaming, helping them win the first official tournament - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

His minute observation skills and quick decision-making ability helped his team achieve consecutive top five finishes in the Nodwin x LOCO All Stars Invitational, Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series, and Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022 LAN events.

Furthermore, he was the sole player from the BGIS winning team that joined GodLike Esports in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. He even led the side to their first chicken dinner in the global tournament.

1) Jonathan

Many Battlegrounds Mobile India esports pundits hail Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral as the best player that the game has ever witnessed. His head-tracing abilities and laser-like aim have helped him earn the title of "Hacker."

Also known as the "Universal MVP," Jonathan emerged as the MVP of Skyesports Grand Slams 2022 and VE Winter Masters 2022. He achieved greatness emerging as the MVP in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series LAN event.

Along with his teammates in GodLike Esports, Jonathan emerged as a champion in multiple tournaments, including LOCO: War of Glory Grand Finals, Ranbhoomi Season 1, Skyesports Championship 3.0 as well as a runner-up finish in BGMS.

While considering someone as GOAT of any sport sparks controversy, Jonathan's stats highlight that he is in a class of his own. Furthermore, several compatriots also consider him to be the best player to have ever stepped onto the virtual battlegrounds.

With the BGMI unban process already underway, it remains to be seen if all the aforementioned players can continue from where they left before the suspension.

