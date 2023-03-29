"They will solely focus on their game": KikiOP on why BGMI players do not feature in GodLike Esports' videos

On March 27, 2023, BGMI player Varun "KikiOP" Vinod Chauhan was livestreaming the Battle Royale title along with his mates from the gaming community. During the broadcast, he cited reasons why Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players do not feature in GodLike Esports' content videos on YouTube. Clearing all doubts, KikiOP mentioned that the BGMI esports players of GodLike Esports will be solely focused on grinding in the game.

The organization has decided not to include them in any videos related to content on YouTube. They will also not feature on the videos of any other creator.

KikiOP's exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"In the org, we have set a simple rule. Esports players will focus on playing their respective games, they will not be included in any other field that will be a distraction for them. They will not feature in any content-related videos posted on the organization's channel or the channels of other content creators. They will solely focus on their game."

GodLike Esports is one of the best esports and content-creating organizations in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community and is hence followed by millions. So it's no shock that the streamer's recent statements have got fans buzzing.

BGMI star KikiOP states how roles are allocated in GodLike Esports

Continuing on the same matter, KikiOP highlighted that the BGMI esports players will only feature in scrims and tournaments as well as the organization's special interviews, LitTalks. Meanwhile, content creators will be looking after the content side of things.

He even mentioned that fans will love it when the esports players' hard work will help them lift trophies.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"Anything related to esports will be available on their respective channels. They will also feature in interviews like LitTalks. Otherwise, the content creators will be handling the content side. What do you guys want? Our players to lift trophies or create content?"

For those unaware, most of the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players of GodLike Esports are grinding hard to get back to their old form. They are highly optimistic about the game's release on the virtual storefronts of Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

However, much to the anguish of esports enthusiasts and lovers of the title across the nation, BGMI remains suspended in the country as of now.

