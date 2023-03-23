"He has no practice": Ghatak cites reason why Neyoo is benched from GodLike Esports' main BGMI lineup

On March 22, 2023, popular BGMI player and streamer Jonathan "Jonathan" Amaral played Valorant with his friends from GodLike Esports during a livestream on his Rooter channel. During the broadcast, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare spoke about how he had a strict conversation with BGMI pro Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar.

Ghatak mentioned that he had a conversation with Neyoo on the night of March 21 in the GodLike Esports bootcamp. The coach discussed how he had instructed Neyoo to practice seriously before returning to the main lineup of the crowd-favorite organization.

He also stated that if Neyoo grinds hard for fifteen days, he would be a menace to his opponents playing in the same lobby.

"The conversation happened in our bootcamp. He has no practice. I strictly told him to first practice and improve his own gameplay before returning to the main lineup. I believe if Neyoo practices seriously for fifteen days, he will be a menace in the lobby."

BGMI pro Neyoo confirms getting benched from GodLike Esports' main lineup

Ghatak and Neyoo have a massive fan following in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community, so the coach's comments intrigued viewers.

Neyoo commented on the situation in his latest YouTube livestream. Replying to a subscriber, he confirmed that he has been benched from the GodLike Esports main lineup. He has shifted his focus to grinding and improving his skills in classic matches as well as custom scrims.

He assured his fans that he will be back to playing like before in a few days' time.

"I am benched for the timebeing, Let's get serious. Right now, I am focusing on grinding and after a few days, I will be playing like I used to play before."

Neyoo has been quite optimistic about BGMI's comeback to the digital storefronts of Apple and Google. Esports enthusiasts and fans of the game all over India are eagerly waiting for the battle royale game to be relisted in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, as of today (March 23), there has been no confirmation from Krafton's side as to when the title will return.

