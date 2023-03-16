"There will be no change": BGMI star Jonathan comments on a query related to GodLike Esports' IGL

On March 14, BGMI star player and streamer Jonathan organized a livestream on Rooter where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and talked about various topics related to esports. During the live broadcast, he replied to a subscriber who asked him whether GodLike Esports would change their IGL for upcoming BGMI esports tournaments.

In response, Jonathan dismissed rumors hinting at any such changes. He was amused to learn that fans were judging a player's skill level based on their performance in scrims and requested that they avoid jumping to conclusions.

His exact words were:

"There will be no change. Why would there be any change? I don't understand why you guys judge players on the basis of their performances in the ongoing scrims. Stop doing that and chill."

Millions of gamers and fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India consider Jonathan a prominent figure. Hence, it's no shock that his recent comments have created a buzz amongst fans.

BGMI star Jonathan lauds his teammate Shadow during livestream

Jonathan also spoke about how Shadow overcame the hate he received after joining GodLike Esports. He stated that Shadow had a unique "aura" and leadership style.

Because of this, Shadow initially faced a lot of problems in using him and Neyoo according to their roles, but being a seasoned pro, he quickly learned how to use each player. Jonathan then urged his fans to enjoy watching the scrims without passing judgment as every esports player was treading on the virtual battlegrounds for fun.

His exact statements were:

"Previously, Shadow used to get a lot of hate, but he overcame those. He has an aura. When he joined, he used to wonder how to use me or Neyoo in matches. He took time to adapt, but now he knows how to use each player. You guys should chill and know that every player is playing scrims for fun now."

Although Jonathan is optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return and playing tournaments/scrims for GodLike Esports, BGMI continues to remain suspended in India. Millions of players across the nation are waiting for it to return to the virtual storefronts of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, there is no official confirmation on when the battle royale will receive new in-game content.

