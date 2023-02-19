Jonathan vs Goblin: Who has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Jonathan "Jonathan" Amaral and Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal are two highly acclaimed BGMI esports athletes and YouTubers with significant followings in the Indian gaming community. They have created a reputation for themselves with their consistency in esports tournaments while staying active on their popular channels.

Jonathan currently boasts a subscriber count of 4.94 million, with over 469 million views. Meanwhile, Goblin presently has 974k subscribers on YouTube, with over 35 million views to his name.

Jonathan's BGMI ID and stats

Snippet showing Jonathan's career stats in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan's ID can be found using the code 5112616229 or his IGN, GxdLJON8THAN16. His in-game ID level is 79, reaching level 60 in Evoground matches.

To date, Jonathan has participated in 7532 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in 2057 matches (with a win ratio of 27.3%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 4719 matchups.

Jonathan managed to deal a total damage of 7271245.5 with an average damage of 965.4. He has a stunning F/D ratio of 6.02, outplaying 45352 enemies.

Jonathan has a commendable headshot percentage of 20.3 (with 9229 headshots). On average, the pro athlete survived 15.7 minutes in every classic mode match.

As of today, his best performance was in a match where he had 34 finishes, with 5882 damage dealt in the process.

Goblin's ID and stats

Snippet showing Goblin's fine fragging skills in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

To find Goblin's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, fans can use the code 5292595691 or his IGN, SouLGobLiN. The superstar's in-game ID level is 65. Meanwhile, he has reached level 57 in Evoground matches.

Goblin has competed in 3140 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has gotten hold of a chicken dinner in 240 matches (with a win ratio of 7.6%). Goblin has reached the top 10 in 1490 matchups along with his teammates.

The YouTuber managed to deal a total damage of 1487253.6 with an average damage of 473.6. He has a fairly low F/D ratio of 2.77, outplaying 8696 enemies.

Goblin holds an impressive headshot percentage of 19.7 (with 1715 headshots). On average, the assaulter survived 9.2 minutes in every classic mode match.

Goblin's best performance in BGMI came in a match where he accrued 24 finishes, with 3762 damage dealt in the process.

Comparison

After glancing at Jonathan and Goblin's career stats, we can see that the former has the edge in squad mode and is better in terms of both K/D ratio, headshots, finishes, and win rate. However, since Goblin is relatively new to the scene, fans will expect him to improve his stats in classic matches.

Thus, it is not fair to compare Jonathan and Goblin in Battlegrounds Mobile India's ongoing season since both have not played a sufficient number of matches yet.

Disclaimer: Jonathan and Goblin's BGMI stats were recorded while writing this article. The stats will change as they play more matches. Indian players must remember that the title is currently suspended. Hence, they must refrain from playing it.

