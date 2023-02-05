"I will continue to play BGMI and not shift to New State Mobile": Goblin on shifting to New State Mobile

On February 4, popular BGMI esports player Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal organized a livestream where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and discussed several topics. During the live broadcast, he was seen replying to a subscriber regarding his stance on permanently switching to New State Mobile esports.

Goblin mentioned that he will continue playing BGMI until the game returns on the virtual storefronts of Google and Apple. He then highlighted that he will only be playing New State Mobile for fun and if they qualify for any LAN event, as it will help them visit new places and have fun.

His exact words were:

"I will continue to play BGMI and not shift to New State Mobile. Meanwhile, I will only play New State Mobile if we qualify for any LAN event as it helps us chill and visit places."

Considering Goblin has one of the largest audiences in the Indian gaming community, his comments have created a buzz amongst fans.

Goblin remarks on making a New State Mobile lineup and his thoughts on BGMI's comeback

Goblin then discussed making a New State Mobile lineup alongside pro players like Jazzy, Mac, Aadi, and Skipz. He stated that Jazzy had named the team Soul Reaperz. However, it has nothing to do with Team SouL.

He said:

"Soul Reaperz is just a team and has nothing to do with Team SouL. Jazzy has named the team and said there will be no problems regarding the name."

Later on, in the same stream, Goblin spoke about not knowing the comeback date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He mentioned that there is a possibility that the title may be back after two months.

He urged fans to wait for the game's return. However, those who fail to do so can shift to any other game of their choice. He added that when BGMI returns to the Indian market, it will create problems for New State Mobile due to its immense popularity amongst gamers across the country.

His clear statements were:

"I don't know when it will make its comeback. I just hope it returns soon. It could even be after two months. Either stick to the game or shift to a new one, but when it comes, it will definitely create problems for New State Mobile."

As of now, the wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return continues. It remains to be seen when it will finally reappear on digital storefronts.

