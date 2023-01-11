COD Mobile restored on Apple App Store

After hours of absence from the Apple App Store, COD Mobile returned to the digital storefront on January 10, 2023. Activision confirmed the news via an announcement on Twitter.

The developer's tweet informed fans that the issue that caused the game's disappearance from the Apple App Store had been resolved. This means the popular title is once again available for iOS users to download.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Good news! The issue has been resolved and Call of Duty: Mobile is back on the App Store. Good news! The issue has been resolved and Call of Duty: Mobile is back on the App Store. 🙌

In the same comment thread, Activision positively replied to a query relating to the pending global update.

The developer said the global update would be available on digital storefronts next week before the release of Season 1 (scheduled to be out on January 18, 2023).

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile @xstarscream1 The global update will come some time next week before Season 1 launches on 1/18 @xstarscream1 The global update will come some time next week before Season 1 launches on 1/18

The restoration of Call of Duty: Mobile and Activision's assurance regarding the release of the global update will help all ongoing tournaments to resume without any problems.

Details about the removal of COD Mobile from Apple App Store

In what came as a huge surprise to the mobile gaming community, Call of Duty: Mobile, aka COD Mobile, was delisted from the Apple App Store, leaving fans confused.

The entire saga began on January 10, 2023, when players faced trouble downloading or updating the game from the Apple App Store. When they tapped on the download/update button, an error message appeared on the screen, highlighting that the title was no longer available for their respective country/region.

However, after some time, it was confirmed that the issue wasn't confined to a particular country or region.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile We're aware of an issue preventing users from downloading or updating Call of Duty: Mobile from the App Store.



We are currently working on a fix and will post an update when it's resolved. Thank you to all our players for looking out! We're aware of an issue preventing users from downloading or updating Call of Duty: Mobile from the App Store.We are currently working on a fix and will post an update when it's resolved. Thank you to all our players for looking out!

The confirmation came from Activision, who took to the official Twitter handle of COD Mobile to address the problem. In a tweet, the developer said it was trying its best to resolve the issue and get the game back on the App Store.

Mobile users were massively concerned, having faced similar problems in the past few years. This includes restrictions on Fortnite Mobile and the ban/suspension of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, MLBB, AoV, and Free Fire in India. However, as mentioned above, Activision quickly fixed the issue, much to the relief of the playerbase.

Keerthana S @Keertha44940400 @PlayCODMobile Gaahh woww that was fast!!!!! I'm surprised cuz of the the quick fix. ( Get it, quick fix. Hehe bad one? Yea ok) @PlayCODMobile Gaahh woww that was fast!!!!! I'm surprised cuz of the the quick fix. ( Get it, quick fix. Hehe bad one? Yea ok)

Several users took to Twitter to thank Activision for their quick action. Others urged players to get back online and continue gaming.

Poll : 0 votes