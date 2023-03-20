"The words I said were just for banter": BGMI pro AKop clarifies himself through an Instagram story

On March 19, 2023, popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports athlete and YouTuber Ankit "AKop" Shukla took to his Instagram handle to clarify any misunderstandings that may have arisen from his remarks in a recent third-party interview.

In his Instagram story, AKop apologized to followers of Orangutan Gaming (popularly known as the Ape Army). He explained that his comments during the interview were not intended to incite any animosity or misconceptions within the Battlegrounds Mobile India gaming community.

AKop emphasized that his remarks were made purely in jest and meant to be taken as lighthearted banter. He also requested fans of the game to avoid taking any information too seriously unless it has been officially confirmed by the game's publishers, Krafton Inc.

His exact words were:

"I might have said something today, and it was with no intention to cause any misunderstanding in the community. The words I said were just for banter and don't take any of this information seriously until and unless it has been said or indicated by the game publishers themselves."

BGMI remains suspended despite AKop's hints at the game's unban

For those unaware, last evening, popular creators from Orangutan Gaming, AKop and Ruchir, attended an online interview where AKop went on to disclose a shocking fact. According to the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports pro, Orangutan Gaming has already received an invite to the upcoming BGMI launch party from Krafton.

Considering that both Orangutan Gaming and AKop have a huge fan following within the Indian gaming community, it's no shock that the star's comments garnered significant attention as soon as the interview was released.

Many esports players and fans expressed confusion upon hearing AKop's remarks. However, his recent apology on Instagram helped mitigate the situation.

Despite AKop being optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return and playing tournaments/scrims, the game remains blocked in the Indian virtual market.

Gamers and esports enthusiasts across the country are still waiting for BGMI to re-appear in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, as of today (March 20), there has been no official announcement from Krafton regarding when the battle royale game will receive new updates.

