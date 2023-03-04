"We can run our house without BGMI": 8bit Goldy on S8UL's stance amidst Krafton's warnings

On March 3, 2023, renowned BGMI streamer and S8UL co-founder Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain organized a watch party for the ongoing VCT on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he spoke about Krafton's warning to the Battlegrounds Mobile India third-party tournament organizers and S8UL's stance on the ongoing matter.

Goldy mentioned how S8UL has been successful as an organization even during the game's absence, and thus finds no problem with Krafton trying to stop the ongoing tournaments.

He also stated how Krafton's actions might be based on strict actions from the Indian Government, who has been monitoring the proceedings. They might have been shocked as to how tournaments, controversies, and threats were being held on public platforms surrounding a banned game.

"We can run our house without BGMI. We have no issues. However, this step by Krafton also highlights that the government is watching everything. They have been watching the controversies, the threats, which might have shocked them."

Popular BGMI streamer 8bit Goldy informs audience about Krafton's latest rules

Continuing on the topic, 8bit Goldy mentioned how Krafton has urged BGMI players in the organization to stop streaming the game.

"Krafton has also told us that all streams should be immediately closed. Nobody should stream."

He mentioned instructing everyone at the organization to stop streaming the game, and failing to do so will lead to their exclusion from the organization.

However, in a story uploaded to Instagram last night, Goldy rectified his words from the concluded stream and stated that players can stream Battlegrounds Mobile India classic matches but not any third-party tournaments.

For those unaware, on March 3, 2023, the esports team of Krafton India issued an e-mail to a third-party tournament organizer to put an immediate hold on their ongoing tournament.

According to Krafton:

"The tournament approval process has been put on hold until further notice, and we request that you please wait for further updates."

The developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India stated that if the tournament organizer fails to follow the instructions, they might face repercussions.

Currently, BGMI remains suspended in India and mobile gamers across the country are hoping for the title to be reinstated in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store soon.

