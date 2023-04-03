"It is currently India's best lineup along with SouL": Scout rates Blind Esports and Team SouL's BGMI lineups as best in India

On April 2, 2023, BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" Singh was livestreaming the GTA V Roleplay on his popular YouTube channel, where he discussed various matters related to esports and gaming. He also shared his opinion on the best Battlegrounds Mobile India esports rosters. Replying to a fan who asked him about his views on the new Blind Esports lineup, Scout said that the roster is currently the best in India along with Team SouL.

According to the streamer, the teams have the best gun power and stats to back up his statement. He also stated how his team (Team X Spark) is trying their best to reach the level of the aforementioned sides.

Timestamp: 1:12

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"Obviously, I know that it is currently India's best lineup along with SouL. We are also on our way to reaching there. However, if you ask me, I will take the names of the two teams, Blind Esports, and Team SouL purely based on their gun power and stats."

Scout is a pioneer in the BGMI esports community Hence, it’s no surprise that his recent remarks on the Blind Esports and Team SouL lineups have created a buzz amongst fans and players of the game.

Scout thinks Blind Esports' new BGMI lineup can give tough competition to Team SouL

Scout cited why he rates Blind Esports' new BGMI lineup so highly. He stated that the ex-GE lineup, along with Spower, can decimate any opponent and become a great competitor for Team SouL.

Scout said (translated from Hindi):

"The team has the ex-GE lineup and they can avail the services of my little brother Spower, who is also a great player.They are going to be a superb lineup and at the same time be a competitor for Team SouL."

He also assured Team X Spark's fans that in a few months, the team will become one of the best in the country.

For those unaware, popular Battlegrounds Mobile India esports organization Blind Esports recently took to their official Instagram handle to announce the acquisition of former Global Esports players Manya, Joker, Rony, and Nakul. They have joined forces with popular stars like SpyOP and Spower.

Despite teams being optimistic about the organization of the upcoming BGMI esports scrims and tournaments, the popular title remains suspended. It is yet to be seen when Krafton and the Indian government can settle their issues and reinstate the game in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

