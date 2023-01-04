"I will not go back and represent an organization I have already left": BGMI pro SPower on rejoining GodLike Esports

On January 2, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Rudra "SPower" livestreamed Battlegrounds Mobile India on his YouTube channel. During the livestream, Spower talked about the possibility of him rejoining popular esports organization, GodLike Esports.

After a TDM match, SPower received a donation from one of his subscribers who asked whether he would rejoin GodLike Esports if he was offered a new contract. He responded saying that he would not rejoin an organization that he parted ways with:

"I will not go back and represent an organization I have already left."

Since SPower is followed by a massive audience in the Indian gaming community, his remarks have created a huge buzz among esports lovers and fans of the BR title.

BGMI player SPower shares his thoughts on representing GodLike Esports in the future

SPower made it clear that he would not be rejoining GodLike Esports. However, he also mentioned that the organization was like family to him and that he had fun representing them in tournaments.

He also answered a question about whether he felt he was robbed of opportunities to play in official tournaments. SPower stated that he could not take part in those tournaments due to the minimum age requirements.

He corrected the fan's misconception and mentioned that if he had met the age requirement (16 years), he would definitely have been a part of the main lineup like he was while playing in unofficial tournaments.

His exact statement was as follows:

"I could not play official tournaments for GodLike as I did not attain the required age. Otherwise, I would have been a part of the main lineup as I was when I played the unofficial tournaments and scrims."

In the same stream, he was congratulated by one of his followers for joining the renowned BGMI esports organization, 7Sea Esports. He laughed this off, saying he was unaware that he had joined the organization.

Spower's exact words were:

"I am myself unaware that I have joined 7Sea Esports."

The viewer likely made the connection simply because he saw SPower playing alongside Sarangg, who is the IGL of the BGMI team, 7Sea Esports.

It is currently unclear which esports organization SPower will join next. In an interview with Sportskeeda Esports, Spower talked about his plans for the future and mentioned that he would be joining an organization as soon as BGMI's suspension was revoked. Hence, fans might have to wait for the game's comeback to learn more about the star.

Poll : 0 votes