BGMI fans hopeful of game’s comeback as Indian government recognizes esports as part of sports events

Plenty of BGMI fans are now elated due to recent developments regarding esports and online gaming in the country.

Earlier this week, the Indian government allotted the authorization of esports to the Department of Sports of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. At the same time, GOI also declared the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the authority to deal with online gaming businesses.

Many have lauded the recognition of esports as a multi-sports event by the Indian government.

BGMI fans react positively as Indian government officially recognizes esports as a multi-sports event

BGMI fans have encountered positive news only a few times in the past five months, as their favorite title has continued to remain blocked in India. However, the recent development from the Government of India has reignited hopes among fans, and many are now expecting the game to return soon.

Many have hailed the decision as a step in the right direction for esports. Readers can find some of the reactions here:

Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd



BGMI ( Battlegrounds Mobile India ) may launch in India in the month of January, 2023. Government of India finally recognised eSports as a sports in India.BGMI ( Battlegrounds Mobile India ) may launch in India in the month of January, 2023. Government of India finally recognised eSports as a sports in India. 😍BGMI ( Battlegrounds Mobile India ) may launch in India in the month of January, 2023. 👀

kalpesh attarde @kalpesh_attarde BGMI is probably coming back in upcoming 30 days.

May Indian eSports will revive with it.

And many opportunities will come with it.

Let's hope for the best. BGMI is probably coming back in upcoming 30 days.May Indian eSports will revive with it.And many opportunities will come with it.Let's hope for the best.

IG_Hitman~47 @hintmangaming @Kullthegreat If bgmi unbaned, then both govt. And esports community have more benifits, otherwise all rules are waste. This is fact. @Kullthegreat If bgmi unbaned, then both govt. And esports community have more benifits, otherwise all rules are waste. This is fact.

Mohammad Azhar @Mohamma95167737 @ANI To bgmi kb waps aa rha hai bc old version khel khel kr thak gya hu🤣🤣 @ANI To bgmi kb waps aa rha hai bc old version khel khel kr thak gya hu🤣🤣

VISHAL @SalomNamaste @shashank_ssj @narendramodi @IndiaSports

BGMI India ko unban krna chahiye usme bhut scope hai public bhi pasand krti hai @ianuragthakur Fir broBGMI India ko unban krna chahiye usme bhut scope hai public bhi pasand krti hai @shashank_ssj @narendramodi @IndiaSports @ianuragthakur Fir bro BGMI India ko unban krna chahiye usme bhut scope hai public bhi pasand krti hai

Chirag verma®🌟 @Chiragv79762579 @subzidite2 @EsportsPUBGM @freefireeu It's going to change next month privacy policy regulations and bill will be passed and then games will have to comply with them.. So as per internal reports bgmi will be unblocked in January @subzidite2 @EsportsPUBGM @freefireeu It's going to change next month privacy policy regulations and bill will be passed and then games will have to comply with them.. So as per internal reports bgmi will be unblocked in January

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India make a return after the recent developments?

It may sound pessimistic, but Battlegrounds Mobile India may not make a return just yet. The development is merely a recognition of esports as a sport and will not automatically bring in any changes.

Although such a step seems like a big positive for the esports ecosystem, there is still no clarity regarding the future of the gaming market and professional play in India, especially pertaining to BGMI.

Despite the recent developments, the likes of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Free Fire will remain absent from India-specific Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Hence, it is best to avoid any rumors regarding the return of the title after the latest move from the Indian government.

The only way players will get to see the game make a comeback is if Krafton resolves the data security concerns, which is the primary reason behind the title's removal from the Play Store and the App Store.

Therefore, players must wait for Krafton's official response to the game's ban reversal and return date. Until then, they can continue to play their favorite battle royale shooter as its servers are still online.

Note: There are many BGMI APK download links making rounds online, but one must refrain from using them as they are unauthorized.

