BGMI might return to Indian market, Krafton working to resume services

After more than three months of silence on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI's) ban from Krafton's side, the official word on the matter has finally come out. On Friday, November 11, the South Korean game company released a report of its Q3 earnings, which also mentioned BGMI.

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

In the following section, readers can find more details related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback and Krafton's press release.

Krafton's press release mentions BGMI and the company's focus on investment in the Indian market

BGMI is one of the most famous mobile games among the Indian masses, but it was blocked by the Government of India in July 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite game's revival, but there hadn't been any positive developments related to the comeback date until recently.

Like any other quarterly report, Krafton's recent press release mentioned the revenue, operating profit, and net profit alongside the sales and growth of their various titles. The report noted PUBG: Battlegrounds' exceptional performance in terms of quarterly sales, indicating better prospects for the future.

The success seen in the quarterly performance of the PC and console titles was followed by the mention of a decline in mobile games' revenue. Krafton's report indicated that PUBG Mobile's in-game concert with BLACKPINK and the release of its new map, NUSA, were the highlights of Q3 2022.

There was a mention of aiming at low-end smartphone users by providing a lighter version/light-weight build of PUBG Mobile. There were also hints at more upcoming collaborations with different brands (supercars and soccer players) in the near future. Finally, Krafton also addressed BGMI's absence.

The South Korean publishers hinted at their continuous efforts at resuming the services of Battlegrounds Mobile India. There was also a mention of Krafton's focus on more investments in India's games market, which made sense considering a massive userbase and the boom of various other titles.

Krafton is working on resumption of Battlegrounds Mobile India's services (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the publisher's statement doesn't assure the title's comeback, the official word is enough to give many Indian fans a positive message. However, despite the positive development, players must refrain from falling prey to unban rumors or fake download links.

As of November 12, 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still unavailable from the India-specific Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Hence, fans must avoid downloading the game from any unauthorized source, which may lead to an in-game suspension.

Readers interested in exploring Krafton's press release can find its complete version here.

Poll : 0 votes