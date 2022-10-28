BGMI 2.3 beta APK download links: Real or fake

Proceedings have been at a halt for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) ever since its removal from the India-specific Play Store and App Store. On the other hand, BGMI's global variant, PUBG Mobile, has received its patch 2.2 update as per the expected schedule. Furthermore, Tencent will roll out the 2.3 version in November.

PUBG Mobile developers have also followed the trend of releasing a beta version for the forthcoming update. Players can readily download the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta using the APK links available on the official website. However, unlike PUBG Mobile, Krafton hasn't released a beta for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3.

While many fans have spotted a few download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 beta APK, their reliability is questionable due to the lack of any official announcement from Krafton's side.

BGMI 2.3 beta: The download links are dubious as Krafton hasn't announced anything

Since the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans have been continuously searching for news about the game's return. As a result, many websites have peddled fake download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India to get more clicks.

Unfortunately, for fans, Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 beta APK links are also fake and hence unreliable. Even if players are able to download an APK for the 2.3 beta, it will be for PUBG Mobile instead of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus, one cannot find an authentic link for BGMI 2.3 beta APK.

Interestingly, Krafton has never released a beta version before any Battlegrounds Mobile India update. In that regard, it's certain that developers/publishers won't release the 2.3 beta APK for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Therefore, one should quit hoping for the launch of the 2.3 beta and avoid any fake download links.

Apart from 2.3 beta download links, fake 2.2 APK and OBB files are available on the internet. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still running on the 2.0 version, which devs unveiled in July 2022. Hence, one must avoid downloading APK or OBB files for the BGMI 2.2 version.

Since Krafton never rolled out the update due to the absence of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, every download link automatically becomes unauthorized. Players downloading and installing any APK client from unofficial sources can face account suspensions.

Here's what officials have indicated via the Krafton support section on Battlegrounds Mobile India's website:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Will Krafton release Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 or 2.2 version?

As of October 2022, Krafton is yet to provide any indication regarding the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus, it is nearly impossible for the developers/publishers to roll out any BGMI update due to its absence from the virtual application stores.

One can only expect the announcement of a new Battlegrounds Mobile India update after its return gets a green signal.

