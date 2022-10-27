Krafton updates BGMI support section months after ban

It has been three months since MeitY decided to block BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), and Krafton is yet to update fans on the game's return. However, the battle royale title's South Korean publishers have updated the support section of the game's website for the first time in the last few months.

Some articles and guides updated a few days back are now available in the support section of the game's official website. The recent update seems normal, and players should not look too much into it. However, the only positive thing to note is that Krafton is still active and working on BGMI.

The Krafton support section on BGMI's official website gets new guides on account related and purchase issues

Gametube @GametubeI A few weeks back, the support section of the BGMI official website has been updated and 4 videos hv also been unlisted to its new YT channel, named named "BGMI Player Support, which currently has around 350 subs. Videos about How to Unlink Account, Delete Account, User Reporting A few weeks back, the support section of the BGMI official website has been updated and 4 videos hv also been unlisted to its new YT channel, named named "BGMI Player Support, which currently has around 350 subs. Videos about How to Unlink Account, Delete Account, User Reporting https://t.co/8oVKzPn1Xe

Krafton has added new articles for Battlegrounds Mobile India users in the support section of the game's website. One can find the following guides, which were updated a few days back and are now visible on the Krafton support section page:

How to Add/ Delete and Block/Unblock a player in the game?

How to unlink my Social Media account from the game?

Refund of Prime/ Prime Plus subscription

How to delete a game account?

Report cheater directly through in-game channel

Furthermore, one can also spot unlisted YouTube videos as embeds in almost every article barring the "Prime/Prime Plus subscription" one. These unlisted videos are from a YouTube channel named Krafton Player Support.

As mentioned, players should not expect much from the publishers, as the update on the support seems like a regular drill. However, one can take the upload of new articles optimistically, as Krafton at least looks active in the case of BGMI.

What happened to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The India-specific PUBG Mobile variant was on a successful run until July 2022, both in terms of esports and player engagement. However, on 28 July, the popular battle royale shooter disappeared from the India-specific virtual application stores of Google and Apple.

It later became apparent with Google's response to BGMI's absence that it was the Government of India's order to remove the game. Although Krafton was quick to release its official statement on the matter, to no avail as the game is still blocked in India.

In September 2022, after a Twitter user posted screenshots of an RTI appeal filed by him related to the ban on the game, the Indian PUBG Mobile version's removal became public. As per the response to RTI, MeitY blocked the game due to data security concerns.

Moreover, MietY's decision was influenced by MHA's (Ministry of Home Affairs) requests.

