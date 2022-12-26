PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release date officially announced

After plenty of anticipation and speculation about the potential release of the next PUBG Mobile in the first half of January 2023, developers have officially announced a date. Based on the official information, the upcoming version will be known as 'Warrior Trial' and is expected to roll out on January 6, 2023.

#Martialshowndown The Warrior Trials are coming January 6th. ⚔️Think you're strong enough to take on the challenge? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more information.Prepare your body: #PUBGMOBILE C4S10 The Warrior Trials are coming January 6th. ⚔️Think you're strong enough to take on the challenge? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more information.📲 Prepare your body:pubgmobile.live/C4S10COMINGSOON#PUBGMOBILE#PUBGMOBILEC4S10#PUBGMWARRIORTRIAL#Martialshowndown https://t.co/KpnRfguGdn

However, it's still too early for the developers to reveal more about the upcoming content. Hence, readers must wait for further official announcements in the coming days while also expecting the release of early patch notes in a week or two. In the meantime, interested fans can download the PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta update.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 is scheduled to roll out on January 6, as fans can expect an array of new content

For the unversed, developers follow a specific trend for the slow rollout of each update in the game. The majority of past patch updates were rolled out on global versions within 48 hours, which is why the 2.4 version's release will likely follow a similar rollout schedule.

One can expect to see the update button become available in the Google Play Store sometime between January 6 and 8. Moreover, the developers will also update the APK download link during that same time frame. Nevertheless, players will have to wait for the developers to provide a specific release schedule.

As for the new features in the forthcoming version, players should expect multiple additions from the beta update that was released a few weeks ago. Players got to witness plenty of new additions and optimizations to the game's Classic Battle Royale and Metro Royale modes.

One important feature that was seen in the 2.4 beta that's most likely to arrive in the final version is the new time-limited area named Martial Arts Arena. The official announcement teased the keyword "Martial Arts Showdown," which is why players can expect a themed mode and similar in-game content.

Besides the Martial Arts Arena or Martial Arts Showdown in PUBG Mobile, Cycle 4 Season 10 will continue as planned. It will be replacing C3S9, which is expected to come to an end in the second half of January 2023. Players who are trying to rank up should definitely keep an eye on the current season's end date.

After January 6, readers will be able to download PUBG Mobile's new version via Google Play, App Store (iOS), or any brand-specific authorized application store. At the same time, developers will also update the link on PUBG Mobile's official website (https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US).

