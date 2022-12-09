PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta update: New features, APK download link, size, and more

Krafton and Level Infinite take almost two months to roll out each patch update for PUBG Mobile, which brings a series of features and optimizations. The current version, i.e., 2.3, arrived in mid-November and presented the gamers with a Messi collaboration, RP M17, C3S9, Aftermath 2.0, and more.

Like every update, developers are expected to follow the designated trend for the release of the 2.4 version. Hence, one can expect the following patch to arrive in January 2023. However, the 2.4 beta update is now live with new features that fans might be able to see in the January 2023 patch.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the new additions, APK size, download link, and more regarding PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta update.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK: File size, official link, installation guide, and new additions in the test server

File size and download link for the APK

Download size and links (Image via Google Chrome)

Fans looking for the 2.4 beta APK can find two variants - 32-bit and 64-bit. Here are the official download links alongside the APK files for both alternatives:

New features in the 2.4 beta

Fans can spot some new additions and adjustments in PUBG Mobile after the installation of the 2.4 beta APK. The following new features or optimizations include updates for classic and Metro Royale updates:

Classic updates

Back For Honor: Players getting recalled after elimination in a match will get an opportunity to challenge their eliminator for a revenge mission.

Players getting recalled after elimination in a match will get an opportunity to challenge their eliminator for a revenge mission. New two-seater Dancing Lion vehicle that players will be able to store in their backpacks.

that players will be able to store in their backpacks. Inclusion of a Grappling Hook

A time-limited in-game area named Martial Arts Arena

Updates for Metro Royale

Addition of a new map

Introduction of Ziplines and Stairs

Arrival for new NPC enemies and bosses for PvE experience

for PvE experience Addition of four sellable items for the new map -- Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, and Gold Piles

An enhanced resistance for the advanced armor toward explosive damages

for the advanced armor toward explosive damages An upgrade to Basic Inventory Capacity (capacity will be 30 now)

How to install the new beta update?

Installation procedure for PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK (Image via Krafton)

Here's how you can download the new beta update (2.4) for PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Use your preferred APK link (32-bit or 64-bit) mentioned above to redirect to the official website's download page.

Step 2: Tap the download button after ensuring that your internet is swift and stable.

Since the size of the APK and additional resource packages is massive, it is better to use a Wi-Fi connection to complete the download.

Step 3: After downloading the application, activate the "Installation from unknown sources" and hit the "Install" button on your device.

It may take a few moments, but if it fails, you will have to repeat the download procedure using the official website and APK link.

Download additional resource packs (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Once the app is installed, launch it and download the additional resource packs - low-spec or HD.

Step 5: Tap the "Guest" button and enter the game.

Login Queue for PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta update (Image via Krafton)

In some cases, you may come across the "Login Queue." It is better to wait a few seconds or minutes and keep all the tabs open.

