PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK release date, features, and more

The release date for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile version update has been confirmed. Players will see the launch happen in the first week of January 2023.

The release date reveal suggests that players will welcome the new update's APK within two days of its launch. If developers follow the pattern regarding previous patches for PUBG Mobile, they will update the APK link on the game's official website between January 6 and 8.

Note: Indian players must note that this update is not meant for BGMI, as that title is blocked in India. Hence, gamers must wait for Krafton's official response on an unban date and avoid any rumors or leaks regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK expected to arrive in January's first week alongside many features from beta version

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Think you're strong enough to take on the challenge? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more information.



Prepare your body:

pubgmobile.live/C4S10COMINGSOON



#PUBGMOBILE

C4S10

#PUBGMWARRIORTRIAL

#Martialshowndown The Warrior Trials are coming January 6th. ⚔️Think you're strong enough to take on the challenge? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more information.Prepare your body: #PUBGMOBILE C4S10 The Warrior Trials are coming January 6th. ⚔️Think you're strong enough to take on the challenge? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more information.📲 Prepare your body:pubgmobile.live/C4S10COMINGSOON#PUBGMOBILE#PUBGMOBILEC4S10#PUBGMWARRIORTRIAL#Martialshowndown https://t.co/KpnRfguGdn

As per the announcement from the official social media accounts of the game, the 2.4 version is scheduled to roll out on January 6, 2023. Although the developers have only confirmed the release date, one can expect the arrival of many features from the 2.4 beta update, which was launched earlier this month.

Here are the following features that may arrive in the final version of PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK:

Classic Battle Royale update features

Back For Honor - This will be a new feature that allows players to get recalled after elimination during a match and challenge their eliminator for a revenge mission.

A new two-seater Dancing Lion vehicle will be introduced that one can store in their backpack and carry throughout the match.

The addition of new of a Grappling Hook.

A brand new time-limited in-game area named Martial Arts Arena.

Metro Royale update features

The introduction of a new map

Addition of Ziplines and Stairs

Launch of new NPC enemies and bosses for PvE experience.

Introduction of four fresh, sellable items in the forthcoming map: Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, and Gold Piles.

The availability of an enhanced resistance for the advanced armor toward damage from explosive attacks.

A significant upgrade for the basic inventory capacity (capacity will be 30 now).

All the listed features were part of the beta and are not confirmed to arrive in the final version. Hence, players must wait for the early patch notes of the 2.4 update for the official announcement.

Besides the beta update's features, the developers have confirmed the release of Cycle 4 Season 10, the new Ranked Season, which will go online as per its designated schedule. Players will welcome the C4S10 in the second half of January, after the conclusion of Cycle 3 Season 9.

Every new version of PUBG Mobile has an official name, and the upcoming one will be known as Warrior Trial. Players can prepare themselves for its release while waiting for future announcements related to the title from Tencent Games/Krafton. By the looks of things, January 2023 is going to be a good month to be a PUBG Mobile gamer.

Poll : 0 votes