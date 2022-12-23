BGMI fans disappointed with lack of clarity about game's comeback

It has been almost five months since BGMI's removal from the India-specific Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game got blocked in July, and there has been uncertainty around its future since. Additionally, the responses provided by Krafton have been unable to offer clarity regarding the game's return date. This has left fans disappointed.

Due to its unavailability on iOS and Android application stores, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any new content since July. Interestingly, the game's servers are still active, and one can expect them to remain online for at least a few more months.

Fans seek details regarding BGMI unban date as Krafton maintains silence on game's return

It is well known that Krafton and Battlegrounds Mobile India's plans in India have taken a hit since the ban. Fans haven't witnessed any action in terms of esports contests. Moreover, the game is yet to get its first patch update since July 2022. In the meantime, PUBG Mobile has got plenty of new content.

Despite the impact on the esports ecosystem and outdated in-game content, many Battlegrounds Mobile India fans have stayed with the game. However, after almost five months of lack of clarity from the developers' side regarding a return date, fans are showing their disappointment on social media. Here is how they reacted to the unavailability of any update regarding the title's unban date:

Mohammed Zaid @youtube_dark313

Unban Kab hogi

#bgmiunban Its over 5 months not a single updateUnban Kab hogi Its over 5 months not a single update Unban Kab hogi #bgmiunban https://t.co/cPHifAE4sE

Ravivarma @Ravilav27 #BATTLEFIELDmobile I dont know why but bgmi doesn't have proper reply from their side considering ban. Though my account is banned for no reson and it is specified. #bgmiunban I dont know why but bgmi doesn't have proper reply from their side considering ban. Though my account is banned for no reson and it is specified. #bgmiunban #BATTLEFIELDmobile

shubh pawar @shubhpawar_ Bgmi Unban nhi Hore hai bhai Bgmi Unban nhi Hore hai bhai😵😵😵😵😵😵😵

⭐⁷ @btseom7 so far ? Christmas coming do you think krafton will share unban update about bgmi inso far ? Christmas coming do you think krafton will share unban update about bgmi in 🇮🇳 so far ?

Govind Singh @govindprogaming @AmitKar46822451 Bgmi unban ka koi vi date nahi hai avi tk bas new year ko sambhawna hi skta hai @AmitKar46822451 Bgmi unban ka koi vi date nahi hai avi tk bas new year ko sambhawna hi skta hai

Arpan Gill @ArpanGi48844963 @BattlegroundmIn Ok thanks ,sir ,for bgmi final unban date to gives me @BattlegroundmIn Ok thanks ,sir ,for bgmi final unban date to gives me

Pushpa Raaj @PushpaR77535553 Please tell m Bgmi unban date ?? Please tell m Bgmi unban date ??

Rakesh... @Rakesh_Myla @unqgamerraju @YouTube When will bgmi return on plays store? Will you please any leaks you know tell us ? @unqgamerraju @YouTube When will bgmi return on plays store? Will you please any leaks you know tell us ?

Desaiaryan @Desaiaryan29 SEAN Hyunil Sohn @hisohn It was great to welcome Korean Ambassador to India, His Excellency, Mr. Chang Jae-bok at the KRAFTON, Inc. office in Bangalore. We discussed on the great potential India has for Korean companies and the huge potential for expanding our footprint here in the country; It was great to welcome Korean Ambassador to India, His Excellency, Mr. Chang Jae-bok at the KRAFTON, Inc. office in Bangalore. We discussed on the great potential India has for Korean companies and the huge potential for expanding our footprint here in the country; https://t.co/Djb1NVNtnn When bgmi is coming just give little information twitter.com/hisohn/status/… When bgmi is coming just give little information twitter.com/hisohn/status/…

For the unversed, Battlegrounds Mobile India, the immensely popular Indian PUBG Mobile variant, was blocked in July 2022 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The reason behind the sudden removal of the title from the India-specific Play Store and App Store was related to data security concerns associated with the game.

Fortunately, the servers have not gone offline yet. Krafton, via an initial statement, has assured fans that it will communicate with the concerned authorities to resolve the issues that saw the game leave the aforementioned online platforms.

Additionally, the South Korean game company has shown its keenness, through its Q3 earnings report, in resuming Battlegrounds Mobile India's operations.

Here's what the quote involving Battlegrounds Mobile India from Krafton's November 2022 press release read:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

It is worth mentioning that the title has seen two maintenance breaks in December 2022. If everything goes well, fans might be able to get an official update from Krafton's side regarding the status of BGMI in the near future.

That being said, fans should not believe any rumor offering an unban date until the developers provide it. Moreover, many dubious download links for the BGMI update (2.2, 2.3, and beta 2.4) are available on multiple websites. Needless to say, it is better to steer clear of such fake links.

