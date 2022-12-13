Will the BGMI 2.4 update beta be released in India?

Krafton has released a 2.4 beta update for PUBG Mobile this month, while the famous BR game's Indian variant BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is still running on the 2.1 version. BGMI has not received any updates in recent months due to the game being unavailable at the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

As with patch update 2.3, Krafton is yet to release a 2.4 beta update for BGMI. So fans expecting the rollout of Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.4 (beta) would do well to temper their expectations and refrain from installing the PUBG Mobile beta update.

The following section will delve into the reason behind the unavailability of the beta update for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The most likely reason why BGMI will not receive the 2.4 beta update

BGMI developer/publisher Krafton has never launched a beta update for the game (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not receiving updates due to the absence of Google Play authentication post its ban. However, beta updates are released via modified APK files, which means the unavailability of BGMI 2.4 (beta) will not be related to authentication from the Play Store and the App Store.

The most probable reason why Krafton didn't release Battlegrounds Mobile India's 2.4 beta update is that it never happened before. Gamers playing Battlegrounds Mobile India since its launch will recall that Krafton has never unveiled a beta update before the rollout of any patch.

Thus, the trend will likely continue with the 2.4 beta version, and Battlegrounds Mobile India will not receive any such update. However, fans might be able to spot various download links for the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.4, which they must avoid.

Avoid downloading any BGMI update APK files for the unauthorized sources

Multiple dubious download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India APK files are available online (Image via Google)

Since the game got blocked in India, many sources with fake download links emerged. However, none of the sources listing Battlegrounds Mobile India update APK files, be it for 2.2, 2.3, or 2.4 (beta), are genuine or official. Hence, players should avoid downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India update APK from a dubious source.

Downloading an APK file from an unauthorized store or source will lead to in-game bans and put the player's data at risk due to the likely installation of malware or bloatware. It makes sense for gamers to wait for Krafton's official response regarding the rollout of any patch or beta update in the near future.

Indian fans should avoid downloading PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK

Indian fans should refrain from installing PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK, as the game is still banned in their country (Image via Krafton)

As BGMI is banned in India, many of its players tend to be drawn towards PUBG Mobile, which is consistently getting updates. However, PUBG Mobile is also banned in India and should be avoided. Along with the official version of PUBG Mobile, players should avoid the beta version or any other modified APKs of the game.

Readers can check out alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India if they are bored with the game.

