5 games like BGMI to play on phones with 4 GB RAM 

It has been almost a month since the Government of India imposed its ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) due to security reasons. The development was a major one and has caused some damage to some streamers in terms of their viewership numbers, while the esports ecosystem of the game has also encountered various adversities.

The servers for the Indian PUBG Mobile variant are still active despite the ban, but the game's future is uncertain. Thus, it makes sense if users are looking for a replacement for BGMI since it could stop working on most devices.

These days, smartphones with at least 4 GB RAM are super common in India and are also generally compatible with Battlegrounds Mobile India. To help people find a proper alternative to the title that can be played on such devices, the following list has been curated.

BGMI is quite suitable for the 4 GB RAM devices (Image via Krafton)

Disclaimer: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's opinions.

What are some ideal BGMI alternatives for devices with 4 GB RAM?

1) New State Mobile (PUBG: New State)

With its PUBG-universe connection, New State Mobile automatically becomes the first game to be placed on this list. Formerly known as PUBG: New State, this title has the backing of the same company as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus, the in-game experience is not too different from the Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

However, New State Mobile offers a futuristic experience with a familiar battlefield setting. Plus, the design of the graphics is slightly different, with added textures and animations.

There are some features in New State Mobile that one can notice, including a refreshing HUD design, in-game gadgets, and additional VFX. The gameplay is advanced and engaging and will run smoothly on devices with 4 GB RAM if players employ medium settings.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

COD Mobile is not the best Battle Royale game out there, as it still needs some improvements for the Battle Royale mode. However, when it comes to the variety of features that it offers, most other games cannot compete with it. Due to the availability of impressive game physics or gun mechanics, the title inherits the legacy of the franchise Call of Duty.

Furthermore, developers have ensured that users can experience the content from other Call of Duty games. Thus, one can find several fan-favorite characters, guns, and maps from other franchise installments in COD Mobile. Additionally, it offers high-octane action, is immersive, and aksi compatible with 4 GB RAM smartphones.

It's BR mode features options like Alcatraz, Warfare, Tank Battle, and Sniper Challenge, alongside a Classic variant. The mode is enriched with strategy-based features like BR classes, weapon perks, airdrops, operator skills, and customized gun blueprints.

3) Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular free-to-play survival shooters in India. Its popularity was evident with the growth of a YouTube scene that featured the rise of personalities like Total Gaming, Gyan Gaming, Desi Gamers, and more. In September 2021, Garena introduced Free Fire's MAX variant to provide competition to games like BGMI.

This title offers impressive visual quality and is also compatible with low-end devices. Moreover, the MAX variant shares its servers with the original game, allowing the Free Fire players to switch to this version without making a new account. This was also helpful for many after Free Fire was banned in India.

Now that BGMI has been banned in the country, gamers can choose Free Fire MAX as a decent alternative, especially if they own a 4 GB RAM smartphone. Moreover, BGMI gamers can derive a familiar gameplay experience, with similar weapons — alongside various exciting features like gloo walls and character abilities — from this title.

4) Farlight 84

A rather new BR shooter, Farlight 84, can turn out to be an impressive BGMI substitute. It is an underrated title that offers immersive BR gameplay. Moreover, it has multiple modes to complement the comparatively popular BR variant.

Users can play Farlight 84's battle royale matches on a deserted landmass, where 60 participants fight it out to see who the ultimate winner is. One can also find a plethora of guns scattered all over the map, alongside many advanced options in terms of weapons. The map also features various vehicles to travel across the island.

Farlight 84 also has exo-suits that one can employ for combat support during matches. However, the game's most impressive feature is its brilliant graphics design, which appears to be inspired by Fortnite and PUBG Mobile/BGMI. However, one should note that there are issues like stuttering and glitches in the title.

5) Apex Legends Mobile

The final entry on this list is Apex Legends Mobile, which is similar to PUBG Mobile/BGMI. Much like the Krafton-backed BR shooters, Apex Legends Mobile is also an adaptation of an eponymous BR shooter meant for PC/consoles.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends Mobile offers an equally immersive gameplay with high-quality graphics like BGMI. Apex Legends' BR mode offers realistic visuals and engaging combat.

One can experience futuristic gameplay that involves gamers playing in different team-based modes, with the squad option being three-membered teams. Users can choose their desired Legend before dropping on an island to see who's the last man or last team standing.

Apex Legends Mobile presents different Legend abilities, futuristic weapons, health systems, and more that one can employ to get better results in a match. Like BGMI. Apex Legends Mobile performs well on most 4 GB RAM smartphones. However, as the game is still relatively new, it requires some optimizations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh