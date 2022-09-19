"I hope the game will be back in the next 3-4 months": Rudra "Spower" B on BGMI's return

BGMI suffered a massive blow on July 28 when the popular title was delisted from the virtual storefronts of both Google and Apple in India. The incident left the gaming community heartbroken, and many players continue to wait for the game's return months later.

In the midst of this turbulent situation, popular BGMI player Rudra "Spower" B parted ways with GodLike Esports. The 15-year-old player is known for his insane gameplay and has already posited himself as an exceptional prodigy in the gaming community.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the star talked about his rise as a player, the adverse effects of the ban, and his reasons for leaving GodLike Esports.

Popular BGMI athlete Spower shares his thoughts on the game's comeback, his future plans, and more

Q. You have become one of the most prominent names in the esports scenario. What changes did you make to your gameplay to become such an assaulter?

Spower: BGMI is a sport, and I believe it requires total dedication. I have practiced on a daily basis and I have watched the gameplay of other players, analyzed them, and learned a lot. This has helped me develop a better skill set.

Q. Despite being a teenager, you have made a name for yourself as an esports player. How do you manage studies and other curriculum along with esports?

Spower: The lockdown changed the entire scenario of academics. To date, I have been attending online classes as well as focusing on the game. However, for other activities, I try to keep a couple of hours as spare time each day, which I spend by either working out or playing football.

Q. According to you, how has your journey been so far as a BGMI athlete?

Spower: The journey has always been tough, but it’s up to you if you want to keep it that way. I have always tried to make new friends in the community and played with multiple superstars, which has helped me grow as a player.

Q. Talking about the ban, how are the players and people around you reacting to the news?

Spower: For the esports athletes, this is the second time that we are in such a messy situation. PUBG Mobile was banned last time, but this time BGMI is only suspended, and I hope the game will be back in the next 3-4 months. While some players are a bit confused, others are positive about the game's return.

Q. BGMI esports witnessed a steady rise in popularity ever since it was released. How do you think the suspension will affect the country's esports ecosystem?

Spower: The game was growing rapidly. The BGMI Masters Series LAN event was even telecast on TV. The sudden suspension has massively hindered the growth of esports in the country. I am hoping for the best and staying positive that when the game comes back, it will begin growing at the same speed.

Q. Several upcoming tournaments have been postponed due to the potential ban. What are your plans for the near future?

Spower: In the near future, I will be totally focused on practicing and grinding on the training grounds on a daily basis. Again, as I will be sixteen in six months, I will try to focus on official tournaments, but for now, the main focus will be on studies and practice.

Q. You've been in the headlines ever since you left GodLike Esports. What were the reasons that prompted you to make the decision? Also, will we see you in a different organization in the coming days?

Spower: The game has been suspended for quite some time now. My dad wanted me to focus on my studies for the time being, and that was the main reason that prompted me to leave the organization. This was a normal decision.

As of now, I will be a free agent and will not be joining any other organization. I am waiting for my sixteenth birthday, after which I will be making decisions.

Q. Do you have anything to say to fans who are eagerly waiting for the game to return?

Spower: As I have said earlier, stay positive and keep hoping for the best. The situation is similar to last time when people hinted at a date, but the release was still postponed. I'm hoping that the game might make a comeback in some time, maybe even before the end of this year.

