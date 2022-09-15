"Krafton can easily bring back BGMI": Villager Esports' CEO Kuldeep Lather on the game's comeback

Villager Esports' CEO Kuldeep Lather recently posted a tweet mentioning a way through which Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can return to the Play Store and App Store soon.

Kuldeep mentioned that it will be easier for the developers of BGMI, Krafton India, to re-launch the game if they develop an entirely new app with no data transfered from the old title. He continued by mentioning how the new app could help store all the user data in India.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat Krafton can easily bring back BGMI but in a totally new App with no data transfer.

All data in India and everyone loses their old IDs and starts with new level 1 accounts. Krafton can easily bring back BGMI but in a totally new App with no data transfer. All data in India and everyone loses their old IDs and starts with new level 1 accounts.

He further added that developing a new app will result in gamers losing their old in-game IDs and starting everything afresh. According to him, only an overhaul could help quicken the game's return.

Since Lather is a renowned figure and runs a trustworthy organization, his words have created a huge buzz amongst fans of the game.

Villager Esports' CEO posts a tweet citing the possibiltiy of BGMI's return

Battlegrounds Mobile India was delisted from the respective virtual stores of Google and Apple on July 28, earlier this year. Since then, many statements from different sources have surfaced online.

In a recent tweet, Kuldeep Lather gave his opinion on how Krafton should operate to make Battlegrounds Mobile India available to Indian gamers again.

Since the game is yet to be relaunched in the country, Kuldeep's suggestion might be helpful. His tweet elicited responses from many popular influencers in the Indian gaming community who have stated their own views on the matter.Maxtern commented by saying that the game is already in a vulnerable state and if Krafton follows Kuldeep's idea, the game will be dead.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern @Kullthegreat Game will be dead if they do so, already ICU me hai. @Kullthegreat Game will be dead if they do so, already ICU me hai.

However, Kuldeep replied by saying that it might be the only option for Battlegrounds Mobile India to make a return soon.

Meanwhile, pro player, Roxx, gave a satirical reply as he commented that if every player's old IDs are lost, they should be rewarded with 10K UC as compensation.

Kuldeep Lather's previous tweet on the ban's harmful consequences

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat

Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing.

#Esports Everything about the game has come to end now finally.Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing. Everything about the game has come to end now finally. Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing. #Esports

The Villager Esports honcho had previously tweeted about how the ban had resulted in BGMI coming to an end. He mentioned how esports athletes were getting released and organizations were "looking for new ways" to thrive, further adding that tournament organizers were also struggling,

In the tweet, he urged everyone related to the game to work in unison to get the title back to Google and Apple's virtual stores.

It has been over a month since BGMI was removed from the stores, and many players are shifting to other titles. It remains to be seen if and when the title makes a comeback in the Indian market.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan