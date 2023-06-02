Top 5 mistakes to avoid in BGMI ranked mode

BGMI is one of the most popular mobile gaming titles in the online battle royale genre. After a nine-month ban in India, the game's return has delighted players who can now enjoy their favorite mobile title with friends once again. The game offers various modes, and the ranked mode is one such option that has intense lobbies and rewards players with various exciting prizes.

However, those playing ranked games may have noticed that they often make small mistakes that cost them a lot of kills and chicken dinner titles. This article discusses five common mistakes that BGMI players should avoid making in the game's ranked mode.

Rushing in open areas and four other mistakes to avoid when playing ranked games in BGMI

5) Having poor coordination with teammates

Coordination is an essential aspect of winning matches in the ranked mode in BGMI. Good coordination includes sharing the positions of enemy players and discussing strategies with your teammates that can help you get more kills and tier-ranking points.

To do this, you can use the in-game voice chat feature that allows you to issue accurate calls to your teammates. If you cannot use the voice chat feature for some reason, you can try the other chat options available in the game to convey messages to your teammates.

4) Learn new strategies

Many players struggle to devise effective strategies in ranked mode, due to which they are unable to outperform their opponents, leading to a swift elimination. Often, players rely on their old play styles without adapting to the evolving skill levels or meta of the game, ultimately getting overwhelmed in the process.

You can watch the gameplay of pro BGMI players or streamers who push their ranks to formulate a more tactical approach to the game. This will teach you how to survive until the final zones, and you will likely pick up some techniques to secure easy wins.

3) Playing with the same controls and sensitivity settings

Another mistake to avoid in BGMI in ranked mode is not customizing your sensitivity settings and HUD controls. Both of these parameters can be altered from the settings menu and have a significant impact on your overall performance.

You also have the option to switch to alternate control schemes, such as a three-finger claw or four-finger claw, under the HUD control settings. These layouts can help improve your reflexes and reaction time. You can also make slight tweaks to the existing BGMI sensitivity settings to improve your aim and recoil control.

Here are some recommended sensitivity settings for players to use in BGMI's ranked mode:

Camera Sensitivity:

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 136-144

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 101-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 28-37

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

ADS Sensitivity:

3rd Person No scope: 161-170

1st Person No scope: 121-130

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 82-93

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 42-53

4x Scope: 24-33

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

2) Avoid rushing in open areas

You should avoid rushing enemy players in open areas since it makes you vulnerable to fire from all directions. This is one of the worst blunders players make and will likely cause them to die early in the game.

For this, you can always use the TPP (Third Person Perspective) advantage, using cover like buildings, stones, and trees to check for hidden enemies. Most players are attacked by opponents camping in buildings or behind hard cover. Dealing with such situations can be challenging, especially when it comes to getting revived after being downed.

1) Play TDM or train before entering ranked matches

A major oversight to avoid in ranked mode is not playing TDM matches or visiting the training grounds before entering a ranked game. You should consider playing either one or two rounds in the TDM mode or spending five minutes using different weapons on the training grounds to warm up and refresh your muscle memory.

You can also always stop playing ranked mode if your matches are not going well. It will give you time to rethink your strategies and regain focus for future games in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

