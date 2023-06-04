Top 5 guns to get more kills in BGMI

BGMI is a top-rated title with a large player base and millions of downloads on leading app stores. After a nine-month ban, the game has returned with new features and upgrades. During this time, the developers added plenty of guns ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. However, choosing the best weapons to acquire the most kills can be challenging with such a large arsenal.

Kills are an important element in BGMI, as massive figures will improve your K/D ratio and possibly get you entry into top clans. This article discusses the five best guns for BGMI players to get more kills.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

Wreak havoc on your BGMI opponents with these 5 guns

5) DBS

The DBS comes under the shotgun category in BGMI and is a deadly close-range weapon. It can help you acquire more kills in seconds because most gunfights happen in close quarters. The gun has an average damage-per-hit of 97 hitpoints - enough to take down an opponent in short-range battles.

The weapon carries up to 14 bullets per round and fires two shots. The shots have a wide bullet spread, and unlike other shotguns, you don't have to bother reloading the gun. However, you should maintain a sufficient distance between yourself and the enemy as the weapon lacks range.

4) AWM

The AWM sniper rifle can be obtained from airdrops and by eliminating an enemy equipped with it. The bolt action sniper rifle has a high single-shot base damage of 120 HP and can knock or eliminate an opponent even with a new level 3 helmet. You can attach an 8x scope with the sniper rifle and get more kills in long-range battles. The gun is easy to master, and your only aim should be to connect headshots. Note that this rifle has limited ammunition, so use your bullets wisely.

3) M416

The M416 is a fan-favorite in Battlegrounds Mobile India due to being effective in close, mid, and long-range gunfights and compatibility with several attachments for added versatility in various combat situations.

You can attach a compensator to reduce recoil, a half grip to make the mid and long-range sprays more accurate, and a tact stock to enhance the weapon's stability. For close range, you can use the laser sight, which reduces the bullet spread and helps improve hip-fire gunfights. However, the gun doesn't support high average base damage like the Groza or MG3. For this, you can try dishing out initial damage to the enemy using the TPP advantage.

2) Groza

Pro players love the Groza, which remains exclusive to airdrops and is unavailable in open loot. Its high base damage of 48 HP and quicker fire rate are two immensely attractive features. You can attach a suppressor to enhance its stealth and an extended quickdraw magazine to increase its ammunition capacity to 40 bullets per round. With its astonishing rate of fire and average damage of 48, you can easily attain your desired number of kills in every match.

1) MG3

The MG3 is considered one of the best guns in BGMI for players to rack up one's kill count. You can equip the gun from airdrops and flare drops. It uses 7.62mm ammunition and comes with 75 bullets per round.

You can efficiently switch between two firing modes - 660 and 990. The 660 mode is well-suited for firing small bullet burst rounds at mid and long-range, while the 990 works best in close range with its much-enhanced firing rate. Its extraordinary fire rate and base damage of 45 HP makes it unbeatable in gunfights.

