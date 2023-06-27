Sniper rifles have a special place in BGMI, offering gamers the thrill of long-range precision and the potential to eradicate opponents from a distance. Three sniper rifles are prominent contenders in Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular Battle Royale game: the M24, Kar98k, and Mosin Nagant. These firearms add distinct qualities and attributes to the virtual battlefield, making them highly sought-after weaponry. Additionally, a player does not need to wait for airdrops to bring these three rifles. They are available as ground loot and can be found if searched for,

This article will compare various sniper rifles in-depth, analyzing their merits, flaws, and overall efficiency in BGMI.

Comparing the M24, Kar98k, and Mosin Nagant to find out which ground loot sniper is best in BGMI

M24

The M24 is a legendary sniper rifle known for its precision and power. Its origins are in the United States, and it performs admirably in BGMI. The rifle's distinguishing characteristics include high bullet velocity, significant damage per shot, and superior range. Its bolt-action system enables accurate and calculated shots, making it a lethal weapon in the hands of an experienced player.

The M24's bullet drop is small, boosting its long-range efficacy, while its decreased recoil allows quick follow-up rounds. Furthermore, the M24 has a large magazine capacity, enabling long-term confrontations without regular reloads.

Kar98k

Many BGMI gamers have a soft spot for the Kar98k, a German-made sniper rifle. It provides a good balance of power, adaptability, and historical significance. While its bullet velocity is slower than that of the M24, the Kar98k compensates with impressive damage per shot. Although slower than the M24, its bolt-action design allows quick follow-up shots. The iron sights on the Kar98k are widely regarded as some of the best in the game, making it a solid pick for players who like the traditional sniping experience.

On the other hand, the weapon's reduced magazine capacity can be a limiting factor in prolonged confrontations in BGMI.

Mosin Nagant

The Mosin Nagant, a Russian bolt-action sniper rifle, has distinct characteristics on the battlefield. It provides significant stopping power and has a similar damage profile to the Kar98k. The sniper has a faster bullet velocity than the Kar98k, allowing it to perform better at extended ranges. This feature enables more accurate shots while accounting for bullet drops. While the iron sights of the Mosin Nagant are not as famous as those on the Kar98k, it can be mounted with a scope to improve accuracy in the game.

Because of the weapon's low recoil and quick bolt-action mechanism, it is ideal for players who value rapid target acquisition and follow-up rounds in BGMI.

Analysis and Verdict

After evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of each sniper rifle in BGMI, we can draw some conclusions:

A) The M24 is a top-tier sniper rifle due to its accuracy, bullet velocity, and range. Its large magazine capacity enables extended engagements. However, compared to the other two rifles, it falls behind in terms of rate of fire.

B) The Kar98k is a well-balanced option, with significant damage per shot and dependable iron sights. Its slower bullet velocity can be compensated for with technique and has a reasonable range. Because of the smaller magazine capacity, more careful ammo management may be required.

C) The Mosin Nagant is a good choice for long-range confrontations due to its higher bullet velocity and decent damage per shot. Its quick bolt-action mechanism allows for faster follow-up shots. However, its iron sights are not as popular as those of the Kar98k.

