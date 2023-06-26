Best tips and tricks for headshots in BGMI (June 2023)

Headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India, more commonly known as BGMI, are an infallible method of eliminating your enemies. You can do maximum damage to your opponents by landing a headshot. Despite the head being a very small target, it is the most feeble part of the body. Even with a level three helmet, you can one-shot your enemies in BGMI if you headshot them with a sniper rifle.

In this article, you will learn about the ways in which you can connect more headshots in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

How to connect more headshots in BGMI?

Listed below are some of the most effective ways to increase your headshot count on the battlefield of BGMI:

1) Turn off the Aim Assist feature

This feature is known to be very beginner-friendly. It allows players to aim better in the game and connect more bullets with enemies in combat. However, if you have this feature enabled, most of your bullets will hit your enemy's body, as it has a larger surface area. Thus, getting headshots becomes a tough task.

Disabling the Aim Assist feature in the game will let you have more control over your aim. As a result, you will be able to aim for your enemies' heads and get those juicy headshots. It might be difficult initially if you rely a lot on Aim Assist, but it is a worthwhile tradeoff.

2) Practice makes perfect

As a tactical shooter game, BGMI requires players to practice much to get better. There is no substitute for this method; the more time you put into improving your aim via practice, the better you will become.

There are many drills that have been implemented on the training grounds. It is best to spend 10 to 15 minutes there every day. This will help you improve your aim, and you will also get to know your weapon better.

Besides the training ground, playing matches against real enemies is also crucial to your improvement. You will learn how they move on the battlefield and what you must do to connect headshots.

3) Use sniper rifles

Whenever you have a sniper rifle in your hand, your chances of getting headshots increase manifold. You will usually have an 8x scope attached to your sniper, and that will help you target your enemies' heads effortlessly.

The Lynx AMR is the best sniper rifle in the game, and it has the potential to take down enemies with one bullet to the head. Other snipers that are potent on the battlefield are the AWM, M24, MK-14, and Kar98.

That covers everything that will help you get more headshots in the game. Practice regularly, and with time, you will yield the results you are looking for. If we missed something, make sure to leave a comment below.

